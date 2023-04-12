Macra members to take 'steps for our future' on walk from Athy to Dublin

Macra members will this month walk from Athy in Co Kildare to Dublin City Centre "carrying the message for the future of rural Ireland".
"We are the future of our rural communities, we want to remain in rural Ireland, what we want now is the Government to support youth in rural Ireland," Macra president John Keane said. Picture: Don Moloney

Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 14:03
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Speaking this week, Macra president John Keane said that over the past two years, the association has "put forward continuous constructive proposals around forming the future that rural young people want in Ireland".

"Sadly, the Government [has] failed to engage proactively on many of these proposals," Mr Keane said.

On April 25, Macra members will take "steps for our future" on a walk from Athy, where Macra was founded in 1944.

Walking 14 hours through the night, they expect to arrive at the gates of Government in Dublin at 1pm the next day.

The main issues that are coming to the fore for Macra members are:

  • The Government's definition of a family farm as 'average' and 'typical';
  • No recognition or engagement by Government on a farming succession scheme;
  • Lack of planning for the future of rural communities informed by rural people; 
  • Imposition of quotas on young farmers availing of grant aid support;
  • Proposals to rewet large areas of rural Ireland.

"On behalf of our members across the country, I am asking that rural people from all over the country support our action," Mr Keane said. 

"We are the future of our rural communities, we want to remain in rural Ireland, what we want now is the Government to support youth in rural Ireland."

<p>The reopening of these two measures will expand the areas already established under last year's pilot programmes. Last year, the scheme was introduced to help farmers reduce their chemical fertiliser.</p>

€2.5m multispecies swards and red clover silage measures open 

READ NOW
