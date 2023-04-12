Earning €1,250 a hectare with dairy calf to beef

A farmer earning €1,250 per hectare rearing dairy calves for beef was the star of the recent Teagasc DairyBeef 500 Spring Conference.

He is Aidan Maguire in Co Meath, the 2021 Grassland Farmer of the Year in the drystock enterprise category.

“He achieved very high weight gain from grass, top quality silage, incorporating red clover, etc.”, said Alan Dillon, co-ordinator of the DairyBeef 500 programme which is built around 15 demonstration farms where Teagasc has set a target of €500 net profit per hectare (not including family labour and land costs).

Alan said: “While we have a national target of €500 per hectare for our demonstration farms, really the target we want to get them up to is up to near €1,000 per hectare, to ensure that they’re financially viable”. The programme commenced last year and will run for five years.

These 15 commercial farms countrywide vary from 24 to 90 hectares. The average stocking rate is 2.3 livestock units per hectare. “We’re achieving 1,358 kilos of liveweight per hectare on these farms on average. That equates to nearly €3,300 a hectare in terms of value for that output,” said Alan.

However, there was huge variability between the farms, in a year where variable costs were unexpectedly high, particularly the cost of feed and fertiliser.

Alan said, “Nearly €2,000 a hectare is gone on our variable costs. Fixed costs are coming in at just over €750 per hectare, so we had a net margin of around €516 per hectare”.

The net margin per kilo on a liveweight basis was under 40 cents.

Farmers “need a high level of output to achieve a decent level of profitability”, explained Alan. Had beef prices increased by about 20 cents, from an average of just under €4.80 per kilo to €5, levels of profitability could have been maintained last year (compared to 2021), despite variable costs rising by 27%.

A 20% higher average net margin of €650 per hectare had been achieved in 2021, despite lower beef prices. At the start of 2022, the expectation had been that a net margin of €700 to €800 would be achieved.

Prospects are looking brighter in 2023, starting the year with a beef price about €1 per kilo higher. "So we’re in a much better place to handle these increased variable costs and fixed costs, than we were 12 months ago”, said Alan. It’s not expected that milk replacer or calf ration prices will increase further in 2023.

The 15 demonstration farmers buy 2,000 calves per annum. Alan provided further detail: “1,300 of those calves are Holstein Friesian or some mix of Holstein Friesian and British Friesian”.

“A little over 500 of our calves are of the early maturing variety, that’s Hereford and Angus, and the balance then would be Continentals” [the latter mainly on one farm].

Why so many Friesians? “If we look at the sire data we’re getting, 85% of our Friesians are sired by AI, 3% are stock bulls, and 12% have no sire. If we look at the early maturing varieties, between 12% and 20% have any AI sire recorded, another 49% to 50% have a stock bull sire recorded, but over one third have zero data”.

Alan said results for the latter have often been “disappointing”, and the calves cost a great deal more than Friesians, as well as being less available in late January or early February. Farmers who rear Continentals are “quite happy with them”.

Alan suggested that better quality sires, sire data recorded, and earlier availability each year, would all be key factors to make early maturing breeds, or Continental breeds, more attractive to farmers, rather than Holstein Friesians.

Reducing the age of slaughter has been embraced by the farmers participating in the DairyBeef 500 programme. “Our average age at slaughter has been reduced by 76 days, in three years. 2022 data isn’t actually available yet, but I’d imagine we would actually reduce it significantly again”.

The benefits of this for farmers include less days on the farm; more stock carried on the farm, hence increasing farm output; less concentrates and silage fed; and more shed space available. And greater profit is being generated, said Alan. “We’re able to reduce the age of slaughter down, without reducing profitability”.

Alan explained that better management enabled the progression to earlier slaughter: “It’s management. It hasn’t been sires, it hasn’t been change of cow type, its been purely management”. For instance, improved silage quality, improved grassland management, improvements in herd health, and having a plan for when the animals will be slaughtered, have all been critical factors.

About one-third of the Friesians are being slaughtered at 21 months, compared to 24 to 28 months previously. “We’re really able to reduce the age at slaughter, push more animals through the system, get more kilos through, more grass in the diet and ultimately, increase the farm profit”, said Alan.

Inputs have been reduced somewhat, including less fertiliser, with greater use of white clover. Any farmers who included red clover last year “are very happy with it and will look to probably incorporate more next year again”.

Alan said that in this farming system, “you do not have any room to make poor quality silage. Top quality silage is essential to this system”.

In his concluding remarks to the DairyBeef 500 Spring Conference, Alan said. “Reduced age at slaughter is definitely working in terms of hitting our climate ambitions and increasing profits”.

The conference was told by Teagasc Grange dairy beef researcher Dr Nicky Byrne that dairy beef production suits Irish grass-based systems well. “From our research systems, we know that we can get about 80 to 90% of the lifetime feed requirements grown on farm in the form of grazed grass and conserved grass silage”.

But he emphasised, “We really need to be choosing the top end of those beef bulls that are available, in terms of their carcase weight and carcase confirmation”. The Grange researchers compared dairy beef cattle from a divergent range of sires, but focusing on Holstein Friesians and Aberdeen Angus. “We could see, at the very similar carcase weight, the reduction in conformation in the Holstein Friesians really limited carcase value”.

He said more farmers would consider using early maturing breeds if better quality sires were used, if sire data were recorded, and if the calves could be procured earlier in the year.

He said dairy farmers looking to generate animals with a high Commercial Beef Value (CBV) should select for at least 50% of their overall Index coming from the beef sub-Index.

“The farmers buying calves need to demand and identify animals that are of a high commercial beef value”.

Animals with a high CBV “produced an extra 21kg per carcase, nine days younger”, said Nicky.