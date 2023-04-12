Processers wrestle to keep control of beef prices

The processors of beef are continuing to maintain a tight grip on the prices for cattle for this week, against the odds that intake has further tightened and the markets for beef remain strong.

"There seems to be a determination by the factories not to increase the prices even though we are all aware that they are hunting for cattle, but they don't want to pay more for them if they can avoid it," was one summary which fairly accurately analysed this week's trade.

"Some of them [processors] appear to be prepared to offer any alternative to increasing their base price to get the cattle, and hard dealing for a 'flat' price might be the way to go for any finisher with a good number of well-finished cattle," the source added.

Quoted base prices for this week are identical to recent weeks for steers and heifers, while the young bulls are now holding the edge over the equivalent grade steer, and the cows are in strong demand.

Analysis of the actual prices since January reflects the trend of the trade at the factories.

The prices paid, including bonus payments, etc., as applicable, compiled by the Department of Agriculture, confirm that the prices have stalled since February.

The average across all the export factories for R=3= steers for the week ending January 25 was 545 cents/kg, which increased by five cents/kg to 550 cents/kg for the week ending February 19. Three weeks later, it had slipped to 549 cents/kg, and for the week ending April 2 remained stalled at 549 cents/kg.

The average paid for R=3= heifers the last week in January was 548 cents/kg. There was a five cents/kg increase by the week ending February 19, which brought the average paid to 553 cents/kg.

The average price was unchanged for the week ending March 12, before increasing by one cent/kg to an average of 554 cents/kg by the week ending April 2.

This week, steers are quoted at a base of 520-525 cents/kg. Suppliers are reporting that some deals at 530 cents/kg have been agreed, but the processors are trying to hold as close as possible to the quoted prices.

Heifers are quoted on a base of 525-530 cents/kg, with up to 535 cents/kg being paid for larger lots of good cattle.

The young bulls are running at a lead of at least ten cents/kg over the equivalent grade steer at 540 cents/kg for R-grade this week, while the prices on offer for the cows continue to run at up to 500 cents/kg for the R-grade cows, for which they range from 490 cents/kg.

The shorter working week, with Good Friday, did not have a material effect on the kill for last week which came to 32,161 head, similar to previous weeks. The supply was composed of 12,208 steers, 9,089 heifers, 6,909 cows and 1,416 young bulls.

The supply is not comparable with the corresponding calendar week in 2022, because Easter weekend fell at a different date for 2023.