Series of farm succession and inheritance meetings taking place in coming weeks

A number of meetings focused on farm succession and inheritance will take place across the country in the coming weeks.

Announcing the Irish Farmers' Association's upcoming series of meetings, farm family and social affairs chairwoman Alice Doyle said is it very important to start thinking about a succession plan for family farms as early as possible.

"Setting out a succession plan can be a long and emotive process, and it is important to start to plan as early as possible," Ms Doyle said.

"By proactively planning for succession and inheritance, you can avoid potential stress relating to and the uncertainty around the future of the farm," she added.

The details of the regional meetings are as follows:

South Leinster - 8pm on Tuesday, April 18, at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Co Carlow;

Munster - 8pm on Thursday, April 20, at the Firgrove Hotel in Mitchelstown, Co Cork;

Ulster / North Leinster - 8pm on Wednesday, May 3, at the Ardboyne Hotel, Navan, Co Meath;

Connacht - 8pm on Thursday, May 4, at the Abbey Hotel, Co Roscommon.

Guest speakers on the night will include: Clare O’Keeffe of Succession Ireland; Gordan Peppard of Teagasc; Martin Clarke of IFAC; and agricultural solicitor Aisling Meehan.

Complex issues

IFA farm business chairwoman Rose Mary McDonagh said the purpose of these events is to help farm families familiarise themselves with some of the complex issues that can arise while developing a farm succession plan.

"It is essential for every farmer to have a farm succession plan in place," Ms McDonagh said.

"There are complex legal and taxation rules that, if planned for, can be managed easily.

"If not planned for, however, there could be a major impact on the viability of the farm business."

The IFA has advised that the upcoming events will: