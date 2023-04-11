Series of farm succession and inheritance meetings taking place in coming weeks

"Setting out a succession plan can be a long and emotive process, and it is important to start to plan as early as possible."
Series of farm succession and inheritance meetings taking place in coming weeks

The purpose of these events is to help farm families familiarise themselves with some of the complex issues that can arise while developing a farm succession plan.

Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 16:36
Kathleen O'Sullivan

A number of meetings focused on farm succession and inheritance will take place across the country in the coming weeks.

FARMING - AGRIBUSINESS and TECH

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Agribusiness and technology.

Announcing the Irish Farmers' Association's upcoming series of meetings, farm family and social affairs chairwoman Alice Doyle said is it very important to start thinking about a succession plan for family farms as early as possible.

"Setting out a succession plan can be a long and emotive process, and it is important to start to plan as early as possible," Ms Doyle said. 

"By proactively planning for succession and inheritance, you can avoid potential stress relating to and the uncertainty around the future of the farm," she added.

The details of the regional meetings are as follows:

  • South Leinster - 8pm on Tuesday, April 18, at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Co Carlow;
  • Munster - 8pm on Thursday, April 20, at the Firgrove Hotel in Mitchelstown, Co Cork;
  • Ulster / North Leinster - 8pm on Wednesday, May 3, at the Ardboyne Hotel, Navan, Co Meath;
  • Connacht - 8pm on Thursday, May 4, at the Abbey Hotel, Co Roscommon.

Guest speakers on the night will include: Clare O’Keeffe of Succession Ireland; Gordan Peppard of Teagasc; Martin Clarke of IFAC; and agricultural solicitor Aisling Meehan.

Complex issues

IFA farm business chairwoman Rose Mary McDonagh said the purpose of these events is to help farm families familiarise themselves with some of the complex issues that can arise while developing a farm succession plan.

"It is essential for every farmer to have a farm succession plan in place," Ms McDonagh said. 

"There are complex legal and taxation rules that, if planned for, can be managed easily. 

"If not planned for, however, there could be a major impact on the viability of the farm business."

The IFA has advised that the upcoming events will:

  • Explore the emotions involved in succession and inheritance;
  • Inform people of the options available to help transfer the management and ownership of a farm;
  • Identify the main issues and facts on succession and inheritance;
  • Highlight some of the main areas that people may need to get professional advice and guidance on;
  • Encourage people to begin putting a plan in place on succession and inheritance.

Read More

Karen Walsh: I just inherited my uncle's farm - will divorce mean I'll have to sell?

More in this section

Fresh Potato Harvest €450,000 in Irish support for potato farming in Ukraine
Ecological pigs and piglets at the domestic farm African Swine Fever resurgence expected to knock Chinese pig herd
A Public Trail €2.4m up for landowners to open walking routes
#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>One of the key recommendations made in a €100,000 wool feasibility study published last summer was the establishment of an independent wool council.</p>

Farmers hope wool council establishment will 'signal a reversal of fortune' for the sector

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd