Weight restrictions costing sheep farmers' viability

Weight restrictions operated at sheepmeat factories are costing farmers €13 per hogget.

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

"If the weight restriction of 2kg or 3kg was lifted for lamb and hogget, it would add greatly to the profitability of producing the lamb," said Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill during the recent Dáil debate on difficulties for sheep farmers.

"If we take the price at the moment for hoggets at €6.80/kg, if we were allowed 2kg extra on the weight, it would be more than €13 extra for the hogget. That would make a huge difference to the profitability of the sector. This is something that must be urgently examined", said the TD.

He said it is difficult for people to understand that there is no payment at all for 2kg of the dead weight of a sheep. "For example, for a hogget weighing 25kg, the factories pay for 23kg and nothing more. The extra carcass weight does not get dumped, so the processors have a serious advantage. The restrictions for lamb are even tighter".

"Certain breeds of lamb and hogget are able to carry a significantly higher weight than the processors allow, as they do not have much fat cover."

"We have all seen the reports on the average profitability of ewes in the past year at €7 per ewe. One would have to have a huge herd to have any kind of significant economic return. That includes the €12 subsidy that the Government is paying, so the ewe is actually living at a loss.

"At peak, we had five million ewes in the country. We are now down to 2.7 million ewes.

"The level of our ewe flock is at a stage whereby if it goes any lower it would seriously damage the industry."

A 'back door' into Ireland

Deputy Cahill said he is sceptical about producers of lamb in England, Scotland and Wales using the Northern Ireland Protocol to get lamb into Irish processors, and thereby gain entry into the French market. "I have been told it is not happening, but I have my doubts. I would like to see greater transparency in this regard".

"We all want cross-border trade, but the UK made a decision to exit the EU. Welsh, Scottish and English sheep farmers voted for that, and they cannot have access to the lucrative French market through a back door".

Deputy Cahill also called on the Agriculture Minister to look at shortening the 365 days retention period for the sheep subsidy.

"If the retention period was 90 days, and the ewe had to be on the farm for 90 days in a calendar year, a farmer would be able to claim for her. At this time of year, when a farmer finds out that a ewe is not in lamb or that, for whatever reason, she needs to be culled, he or she will not qualify for the retention period".

Deputy Cahill also called on the Minister to ensure research is done into the viability of an Irish sheep milk industry. "There is vast production of sheep cheese in Europe, and its potential here should at least be examined".

He said Brendan and Michael Crosse, directors of Sheep Milk Ireland Limited, from Cashel in Tipperary, are intent on trying to get the industry up and running in this country. The Dáil debate heard from Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue that national sheep output increased by 7% in 2022, but the increase was not sufficient to negate an increase in input costs of approximately 40%.

"The rapid escalation of production costs in 2022 dramatically reduced the margins per hectare and per ewe."

Minister McConalogue stated Teagasc forecasts that the 2023 income outlook on predominantly sheep enterprises will be slightly below 2022 levels at €19,500 versus €19,900. However, he added this does not take account of the higher payment rates under several of the new Common Agricultural Policy schemes.

Cavan-Monaghan Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy said sheep farmers are under enormous stress and they want direct support through a welfare scheme. "We need a strong intervention, both domestically and at a European level, to ensure the Brexit Adjustment Reserve fund is used to support the people it was established to support in the first place".