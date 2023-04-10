Hiring seasonal staff? A solicitor's tips to keep it legal

Dear Stephen,

I am a tillage farmer and also have some cattle. I have decided to take on two employees to assist me particularly with the summer season. What legal obligations will I have potentially as an employer?

Dear Reader,

Employment Law is governed in Ireland by a number of different Acts.

I would advise that you prepare Contracts of Employment which set out the terms of the employment as agreed between the parties in respect of pay, hours, notice periods, holidays, pension and sick pay entitlements and grievance procedures in the event of a dispute.

Under Terms of Employment (Information) Acts 1994-2012, at a minimum, employers are obliged to furnish employees with a statement of their main terms and conditions of their employment which would include pay, notice periods, terms of sick pay and leave, and the statement should also specify the period of notice which the employee must give and is entitled to receive to terminate the employment.

Contracts of Employment can be for a fixed or an indefinite period and employers should be aware of Unfair Dismissal Legislation in this respect. In order to bring an unfair dismissal claim in Ireland, you need to have at least 12 months of continuous service.

It is advisable when issuing a statement of terms or an employment contract that this should be provided together with an Employee Handbook containing additional information including any company policies.

Examples of such procedures would include disciplinary procedures and IT and Social Media usage. Employers should also be aware of the Organization of Working Time Act 1997 which requires employers to provide rest breaks to employees.

In respect of holidays, there are ten public holidays and typically, employees are entitled to a minimum of 20 days of holidays per year when they are working full-time.

You should have a grievance procedure in place. It is advisable to have a separate policy dealing with this that can be included in the Employee Handbook annexed to the Contract of Employment.

A grievance procedure normally deals with the employer's procedures in the event of a dispute between the employer and employee. It is important to keep records, correspondence and documents throughout the complaint procedure.

Employers should be aware of Health and Safety obligations to employees. There is a duty to identify hazards at work. This is normally dealt with in a written document called a risk assessment which provides an evaluation of risks and dangers attached to specific tasks.

There is an obligation to put in place a Safety Statement, which sets out how the health, safety and welfare of employees is to be secured. It is important that employees are fully trained in respect of tasks they engage in and in respect of health and safety procedures. It is recommended that protective equipment is provided to employees where necessary and members of staff are first aid trained.

The Workplace Relations Commission was established on October 1, 2015, and is an independent Statutory Body.

The commission was established by The Workplace Relations Act, 2015 and replaces a number of existing bodies such as the Labour Relations Commission and the Equality Tribunal.

Common complaints that are brought to The Workplace Relations Commission are unfair dismissal and employment and equality complaints. Employees who want to make a complaint or refer a dispute can do so by filling out an Application which is available on the commission's website workplacerelations.ie.

It may be worth engaging a solicitor who could assist you with drafting the appropriate employment contracts and policies to ensure they comply with Irish employment legislation.

Stephen Coppinger, is a solicitor practising at Walsh & Partners Solicitors, 17 South Mall, Cork, and 88 Main Street, Midleton, Co Cork. Walsh & Partners also specialises in personal injury claims, conveyancing, probate, and family law.

Email: info@walshandpartners.ie

Web: www.walshandpartners.ie