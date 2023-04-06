Tirlán officially opens new headquarters and collaboration hub

Tirlán has officially opened its new headquarters and collaborative hub in Co Kilkenny.

Its new offices are designed as a blended workplace in line with Government aims for flexible working and the regeneration of towns and cities.

The Tirlán headquarters and collaboration hub is located within the Abbey Quarter Development, an urban regeneration initiative between Kilkenny County Council and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF). It is based on the site of the former Smithwick’s Brewery and St Francis Abbey.

Tirlán chairman John Murphy said that the opening marks the "next step on the Tirlán journey".

Tirlán recently marked a year since it acquired full ownership of the dairy and grain operating business, formerly known as Glanbia Ireland.

The now 100% farmer-owned co-op trades under the new identity of Tirlán. It operates as an entirely separate entity to Glanbia plc, which retains its current name.

Tirlán has over 2,100 employees and sales revenue of over €3bn, with a network of over 6,000 farms.

Mr Murphy said that it has been an "extraordinary time" in the history of the co-op.

Speaking at the opening, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney said that Tirlán's "commitment to farmers and society at large outlines how they intend to work towards a fully sustainable future in line with the Government’s Climate Action Plan".