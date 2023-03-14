€5.4m for farmers in Tirlán trading bonus scheme

€5.4m will be paid to over 4,500 farmers as part of the Tirlán 2022 trading bonus scheme.

A further €1.2m will be paid to eligible members in the coming months.

Farmers will again have an opportunity to participate in a 2023 scheme, Tirlán said.

A trading bonus of 0.25c per litre will be paid on all milk from suppliers that spend 8c per litre or more with Tirlán this year.

For grain grower members, a trading bonus of up to €10 per tonne of grain supplied is again available for the 2023 harvest.

Tirlán chairman John Murphy said that the scheme, which has operated since 2018, "rewards members for trading with their co-op".

"As a 100% farmer-owned co-op, it is more important than ever that we support our own business," Mr Murphy said.

"I would like to thank all members for their continued support of the Tirlán business and all of its brands and subsidiaries during 2022 and we look forward to another successful year."

Mr Murphy said that Tirlán's focus is on "paying the best possible milk and grain prices" to members.

Trading bonus scheme

The trading bonus scheme rewards farmer members of the co-op for purchases made from Tirlán and its subsidiaries.

For grain growers and beef and sheep farmers, the terms of the 2023 trading bonus scheme are largely unchanged from the 2022 scheme.

For milk suppliers, a trading bonus of 0.25c per litre will be paid on all milk from members that spend over 8c per litre on input purchases with Tirlán in 2023.

The milk supplier trading bonus is worth up to €1,375 plus Vat to an average supplier spending over 8c per litre with Tirlán this year.

All qualifying 2023 purchases made from Tirlán are included in the calculation, and similar to previous years, purchases made through purchasing groups count at 50% for 2023.

At the end of 2023, the total spend will be divided by the total litres of milk delivered to generate a cent per litre input spend for each member.

For grain growers, a trading bonus of up to €10 per tonne of grain supplied is available for 2023.

The applicable trading bonus will be paid in February 2024.