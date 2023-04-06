Agri-food trade visit to China takes place next week

An agri-food trade visit to China will take place next week, led by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon.

The purpose of the visit is to promote Irish food and drink across sectors including dairy, beef, pork, seafood, and spirit drinks as part of the first in-person agri-food trade visit to China since 2019.

The trade visit will begin in Hainan where Mr Heydon will lead Irish participation in the 2023 Hainan Expo, along with the Embassy of Ireland, Bord Bia, and a number of Irish food and drink companies.

He will be a speaker at the expo, highlighting the opportunities for trade between Ireland and China, focusing on the promotion of Ireland’s high-quality and safe agri-food offering.

"Ireland is proud of its world-renowned and quality-assured food and drink products, which have already found favour with many Chinese consumers. The Chinese market presents exciting new opportunities for the Irish agri-food sector," according to Mr Heydon.

Key market

He will also travel to Shanghai for a series of high-level engagements with Irish agri-food companies and their Chinese customers, facilitated by Bord Bia.

"It is important for Ireland, as a leading exporter of quality, safe and sustainable food, to reconnect in person with high-priority markets in Asia," Mr Heydon continued.

"China with its growing middle class is a key market. After the turbulence of recent years, I look forward to engaging in person with leading Irish exporters and their Chinese customers, exploring with them the opportunities to develop further long-term trading partnerships.

"In particular, I am looking forward to engaging with Bord Bia and Irish exporters on their plans to build on the reopening of beef market access to China at the start of January."

According to CSO trade statistics, China was Ireland’s sixth most important destination for agri-food exports in 2022, with exports totalling approximately €722m.

Dairy exports were the most important product category at €463m, followed by pigmeat exports valued at €125m.