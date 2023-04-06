Wool council has been formed 

The first Irish Grown Wool Council has been established.

The council was selected at a stakeholders' meeting in Athlone on Wednesday.

It is understood that the wool council's vision is to bring "wool stakeholders across the island of Ireland together to realise the potential of Irish-grown wool as a natural, sustainable and versatile material".

This will be done "by building on its rich heritage, enhancing the understanding and appreciation of the characteristics of Irish grown wool, improving the quality and sustainability of Irish farmed wool, facilitating collaboration in product and market research and ultimately applying innovative product solutions".

Wool hub for research and development

The Irish Examiner also understands that the Irish-grown wool sector has secured support from Munster Technological University in the creation of a research and innovation wool hub, which is intended to provide research, development, and innovation support to farmers, sole traders, enterprises, and those wishing to make best use of this natural Irish grown resource.

A wool feasibility report commissioned by the Department of Agriculture and published last summer identifies that across the world, natural fibres are receiving attention for their sustainability and unique natural properties.

Sheep’s wool is no exception and is one of the natural and renewable resources widely used in a range of applications.

Members of the newly-formed wool council believe that its unique composition makes it applicable to many markets including horticulture, packaging, insulation, textiles, cosmetics, filled products, and composites.

Wool is currently seen as an undervalued by-product of lamb meat production in Ireland, and it costs more to shear a sheep than would be received in revenue for the fleece, which is a great concern for farmers.

When additional costs such as scouring (cleaning) the fleece are factored in, it currently makes for an uneconomic business model, however, the council members believe that opportunities exist to develop products from sheep’s wool, but technical expertise is required to support these developments.

Council members

Wool council members include representatives from the Irish Farmers' Association, Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association, Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association, Ulster Farmers Union, Donegal Yarns, Irish Sheep Shearers Association, Irish Fibre Crafters, the Agile Executive, Munster Technological University, among several others.

One of the key recommendations made in the €100,000 wool feasibility study was the establishment of an independent wool council, to be industry-led.

These industry members first met in December as the initial first step towards officially forming the council.

The Department of Agriculture committed to providing €30,000 in financial assistance to the initial set-up costs of the council.