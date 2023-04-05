€12k-€15k an acre expected for 27-acre West Waterford farm

A good-quality 26.7-acre piece of pastureland is new to the market in West Waterford and already generating a good degree of interest, according to the selling agent Margaret Harty of Dungarvan-based Harty & Co.
The property is in the townland of Ballykerin Upper, near Modeligo and just 11km from the vibrant county town of Dungarvan.
This is a very active agricultural area, with a lot of progressive dairy farming.
“It’s all in permanent pasture, and it has very good frontage onto two public roads," Ms Harty said. It’s an opportunity for somebody to extend an existing holding with some good-quality accessible pastures.
"Alternatively, there might be someone who would see it as an opportunity to do some hobby farming or even try for planning permission to build a house on it.
“It’s in a very progressive farming area and we’ve had some very good interest to date.”
The price guide is at €12,000 to €13,000 per acre. Going by the way recent sales have gone in the hinterland of Dungarvan and West Waterford, it’s not unreasonable.
“It’s very realistic for land, the way prices are going at the moment,” Ms Harty added.