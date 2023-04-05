Food inflation unlikely to ease

Even if the cost of producing food on farms falls, there will be a delay before food price inflation falls back from its recent record levels.

"There will not be respite in the near future, despite falling energy and global food prices", warned Alan Matthews, Professor Emeritus of European Agricultural Policy, Trinity College Dublin.

So the real difficulties in managing household budgets will continue, especially for those with low incomes. And the entire food industry will suffer due to consumers tightening their belts, or "trading down", resulting in reduced food sales.

According to his latest report in the capreform.eu blog, the Common Agriculture Policy expert said food price inflation in the EU reached its highest level of recent decades in February, at 19% overall, but was as high as 46% in Hungary, the worst-hit member state.

He said price trends have varied at the different stages of the food chain. Prices increased most at the farm-level, and least at the retail level. And it took some time for upstream price trends to be reflected in the rate of inflation at consumer-level.

Farm prices were increasing for several months before this was reflected in the prices of food processing firms.

In turn, prices at processing-level began to increase several months before this was reflected in retail prices.

"The implication is that firms at the downstream end of the food chain [nearest to the consumer] take time to adjust prices to reflect their increased costs".

The explanation is either because they are locked into fixed price contracts, or because competitive pressures leave them uncertain initially about how much they can pass higher costs on, in the form of higher prices, said Matthews.

"As contracts are renewed, and firms become more confident in their ability to recoup their higher costs from downstream actors, including consumers, we see downstream prices also begin to increase, but with a lag".

The latest Eurostat data on prices at farm-level showed a small dip. "However, even if this trend continues into the early months of 2023, we are unlikely to see this reflected in processor and particularly retail prices for several months more, given the existence of this lag in price transmission", said the CAP expert.

He said it also took several months before EU farm prices reacted to increasing global prices, and now there is a similar delay in responding to current falling global prices.

Meanwhile, consumers suffer the effects of food price inflation, particularly in Central and Eastern Europe. The populations in these countries are doubly hit, because their expenditure on food is a higher portion of household budgets than in Western Europe.

Matthews said there can be EU-specific explanations for food price inflation, such as rising egg prices due to severe outbreaks of bird flu. The pandemic, extreme weather, and tight global markets also contributed to higher consumer food prices, but Matthews concluded that the continuing rise in food price inflation is most likely due to the lags in transmitting price changes through the food price chain.

EU food price inflation increased further in February to 19.1%, an unheard-of annual rate in recent decades. However, food price increases in the past year did not fully match increases in costs on farms, said Matthews.

From a peak annual rate of 11.5% in October 2022, the overall EU inflation fell to 9.9% last month, entirely due to lower energy costs.

In 2021, EU inflation was driven mainly by rising energy prices. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine 13 months ago, monthly food price inflation figures exceeded the overall inflation rate. And since October 2022, prices of services, but particularly food, have been the leading inflationary pressures in the EU.

In the EU as a whole, food prices were 38% higher in February 2023 relative to 2015, while the overall price level inflated by only 24% during this period.