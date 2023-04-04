Farmers' Charter negotiations not to be attended by IFA

The Irish Farmers' Association will not attend the Farmers' Charter negotiations with the Department of Agriculture scheduled for Wednesday.

The charter is an agreement that is drawn up between the department and the main farming organisations around the standards and delivery targets for schemes and services.

The Irish Examiner understands that satellite inspections for CAP compliance will be one of the main topics discussed at Wednesday's meeting.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that the association will not be attending any further negotiations on the charter until it meets with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to discuss the proposed delay in farm payment dates - which the IFA said it did not agree to - and the overall charter negotiating process.

"Following the last meeting of the group, the department proceeded to announce payment dates for 2023 which in some cases are a month later than 2022 and which we completely rejected. This is totally unacceptable," Mr Cullinan said.

"Delaying payments is totally wrong and IFA will not participate in what is now a charade."

Urgent meeting

The IFA said it continues to seek an urgent meeting with the minister to try and address these issues.

IFA deputy president Brian Rushe has urged the minister to "intervene now and agree that payment dates for 2023 are back on the table and a solution found".

"Thousands of farmers have their businesses structured around receiving these payments on the dates they get them every year. Delaying them will affect bank repayments and cashflow to meet other bills," Mr Rushe added.