Farmers' Charter negotiations not to be attended by IFA

The negotiations with DAFM are scheduled for Wednesday. 
Farmers' Charter negotiations not to be attended by IFA

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that the association will not be attending any further negotiations on the charter until it meets with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to discuss the proposed delay in farm payment dates. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 13:03
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The Irish Farmers' Association will not attend the Farmers' Charter negotiations with the Department of Agriculture scheduled for Wednesday.

FARMING - AGRIBUSINESS and TECH

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Agribusiness and technology.

The charter is an agreement that is drawn up between the department and the main farming organisations around the standards and delivery targets for schemes and services.

The Irish Examiner understands that satellite inspections for CAP compliance will be one of the main topics discussed at Wednesday's meeting.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that the association will not be attending any further negotiations on the charter until it meets with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to discuss the proposed delay in farm payment dates - which the IFA said it did not agree to - and the overall charter negotiating process. 

"Following the last meeting of the group, the department proceeded to announce payment dates for 2023 which in some cases are a month later than 2022 and which we completely rejected. This is totally unacceptable," Mr Cullinan said.

"Delaying payments is totally wrong and IFA will not participate in what is now a charade."

Urgent meeting

The IFA said it continues to seek an urgent meeting with the minister to try and address these issues.

IFA deputy president Brian Rushe has urged the minister to "intervene now and agree that payment dates for 2023 are back on the table and a solution found".

"Thousands of farmers have their businesses structured around receiving these payments on the dates they get them every year. Delaying them will affect bank repayments and cashflow to meet other bills," Mr Rushe added.

Read More

Later ANC payment date this year adding to sheep farmers' 'long list of worries'

More in this section

Panoramic of Dairy Cows Around one in seven dairy farmers have not confirmed excretion rate band 
Milking Units Perspective February milk supply falls
Grant scheme for traditional farm buildings opens Grant scheme for traditional farm buildings opens
#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>Pearsons Milking Technology was named the overall winner of the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards 2022, in association with the National Ploughing Championships. Picture: Traction</p>

Applications open to agri companies for 2023 Innovation Arena at Ploughing Championships

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd