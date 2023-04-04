Around one in seven dairy farmers have not confirmed excretion rate band 

Around one in seven dairy farmers have not confirmed their 2023 cow rate band, the Irish Examiner can confirm.

The extended deadline for submitting excretion bands was March 31.

In late February, the Department of Agriculture wrote to 16,165 farmers who were recorded as having a milk supply contract in 2022 to inform them about requirements associated with the introduction of banding of dairy cow nutrient excretion rates.

In total, 13,913 dairy farmers, or 86% of those contacted by the department, have engaged and confirmed their dairy band for 2023.

ICBF portal

The nitrates banding portal on the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) website was open to all dairy farmers and provided the farmer had given permission for their co-op to share their milk purchaser data with the ICBF, they could identify and confirm their associated dairy band for 2023 via this portal.

"13,650 dairy farmers used the ICBF portal to confirm their band, and among these almost 71% are in the middle band resulting in a marginal increase in their cow’s nutrient excretion rate compared to last year," the department spokesperson said.

"For the cohort of farmers who did not consent to their data being shared with ICBF, or who chose not to use the ICBF portal, DAFM has received an additional 263 manual returns.

"These will be evaluated and processed in due course.

"The small minority of dairy farmers who have not confirmed their band will be defaulted to the highest excretion rate band for 2023."

The department said that it will shortly be writing to farmers who have not submitted information.

Breakdown

The three bands applicable for dairy cows are: 80kg of nitrogen per cow per year for farms with annual milk yield up to 4,500kg; 92kg per cow per year for milk yield between 4,501 and 6,500kg; and 106kg of nitrogen per cow per year for milk yield over 6,500.

The department has provided a full breakdown of the herds confirmed through the ICBF portal.

Of the total 13,650 submitted online, 2,206 or 16.2% of total herds fall into the lower band of 80kg; 9,661 or 70.8% fall into the middle band of 92kg; and 1,783 or 13.1% fall into the highest of 106kg.