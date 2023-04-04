Around one in seven dairy farmers have not confirmed excretion rate band 

The farmers who have not confirmed their band will be defaulted to the highest rate band for 2023.
Around one in seven dairy farmers have not confirmed excretion rate band 

In late February, to inform farmers about requirements associated with the introduction of banding of dairy cow nutrient excretion rates, the Department of Agriculture wrote to 16,165 farmers who were recorded as having a milk supply contract in 2022.

Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 15:11
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Around one in seven dairy farmers have not confirmed their 2023 cow rate band, the Irish Examiner can confirm.

The extended deadline for submitting excretion bands was March 31.

In late February, the Department of Agriculture wrote to 16,165 farmers who were recorded as having a milk supply contract in 2022 to inform them about requirements associated with the introduction of banding of dairy cow nutrient excretion rates.

In total, 13,913 dairy farmers, or 86% of those contacted by the department, have engaged and confirmed their dairy band for 2023.

ICBF portal

The nitrates banding portal on the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) website was open to all dairy farmers and provided the farmer had given permission for their co-op to share their milk purchaser data with the ICBF, they could identify and confirm their associated dairy band for 2023 via this portal.

"13,650 dairy farmers used the ICBF portal to confirm their band, and among these almost 71% are in the middle band resulting in a marginal increase in their cow’s nutrient excretion rate compared to last year," the department spokesperson said.

"For the cohort of farmers who did not consent to their data being shared with ICBF, or who chose not to use the ICBF portal, DAFM has received an additional 263 manual returns. 

"These will be evaluated and processed in due course.

"The small minority of dairy farmers who have not confirmed their band will be defaulted to the highest excretion rate band for 2023."

The department said that it will shortly be writing to farmers who have not submitted information.

Breakdown

The three bands applicable for dairy cows are: 80kg of nitrogen per cow per year for farms with annual milk yield up to 4,500kg; 92kg per cow per year for milk yield between 4,501 and 6,500kg; and 106kg of nitrogen per cow per year for milk yield over 6,500.

The department has provided a full breakdown of the herds confirmed through the ICBF portal.

Of the total 13,650 submitted online, 2,206 or 16.2% of total herds fall into the lower band of 80kg; 9,661 or 70.8% fall into the middle band of 92kg; and 1,783 or 13.1% fall into the highest of 106kg. 

Read More

Extension for submitting excretion rate band and derogation applications

More in this section

Milking Units Perspective February milk supply falls
Grant scheme for traditional farm buildings opens Grant scheme for traditional farm buildings opens
11th Emerald Expo to star in major European event 11th Emerald Expo to star in major European event
#Farming - Dairy
<p>Pearsons Milking Technology was named the overall winner of the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards 2022, in association with the National Ploughing Championships. Picture: Traction</p>

Applications open to agri companies for 2023 Innovation Arena at Ploughing Championships

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd