Sheep farmers opting out of earlier lambing due to prices

Positivity has continued in the sheep sector this week, with factories increasing their prices for supplies of both hoggets and spring lamb.
The combination of Ramadam and Easter festivities is delivering a seasonal boost for the sector. The factories are anxious for all the supply they can lay their hands on to deliver to the retail trade for one of the year's busiest periods.
The processors have added up to 20 cents/kg to their prices for the spring lamb this week, while the hogget prices have been improved by up to ten cents/kg.
Spring lamb supplies are very scarce. The majority of sheep farmers have opted out of early lambing because of the higher production costs, which they were not recouping from factory prices.
Prices are ranging 740-750 cents/kg for the new season lambs, plus the quality bonus of ten cents/kg. Most of the intake at the factories comprises of hoggets, for which the processors are quoting 655-670 cents/kg, plus the quality bonus.
Suppliers report that most of the hoggets being supplied this week are at 680-700 cents/kg.
Kilkenny Mart reported the best sale of 2023 on Monday for the entry of 750 head.
Spring lambs sold for up to €209 for a pen of 12 weighing 49kg. A lot of 12 weighing 44kg sold for €198, and a lot of ten weighing 48kg made €198.
Butchers paid up to €112 over for the hoggets. A pen of 15 weighing 57kg sold for €169. A lot of ten weighing 44kg made €165. A lot of sixteen weighing 63kg sold for €169, and a lot of 18 weighing 64kg made €168.