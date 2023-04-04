Beef prices edge upwards - but only in fractions

Weekly intake has now slipped more than 5,000 head behind 2022.
Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 13:34
Martin Ryan

Although the demand for finished animals at the factories remains strong, any upward movement in the prices is being measured out in fractions of a cent by the bosses at the processing plants.

The weekly intake has now slipped more than 5,000 head behind 2022, which must be a concern for the processors, and the year-to-date supply deficit, compared to last year, continues to increase.

Would the year-to-date deficit be much greater, were it not for the condition of land on many farms, after the wettest March on record, forcing the disposal of cattle, which in other years may have been retained for later to finish off grass?

The prices are edging upwards, but the pace is being kept to the absolute minimum to ensure the intake is sufficient to meet the weekly requirements for the order books.

Although certainties in the trade for beef have always been scarce, it is hard to visualise a situation within which the processors could risk any tightening of the prices over the coming weeks.

On the other side, maintaining even a gradual increase in prices to suppliers will be heavily reliant on ensuring that the balance of supply to demand is kept closely matched. The indications are that the numbers of stock available to the factories will tighten over the coming weeks and processors will come under more pressure to get sufficient intake, which will strengthen the hand of producers.

The trade at the live sales at the marts for the forward animals suitable for finishing over the next six-eight weeks is buoyant with speculation that factory representatives are driving the trade.

This week's price trend shows the base for steers generally steady at 525 cents/kg for most of the intake. Some agents are reportedly trying their best to offer a base of 520 cents/kg where they feel that a producer is under pressure to lighten stock level.

At the same time, there are reports of large suppliers getting a base of 530 cents/kg, but the factories are described as carefully guarding against allowing it to become the norm for as long as is absolutely necessary.

The heifers are on a base of five cents/kg premium over the steers, with 530 cents/kg being generally paid and 535 cents/kg going for a small percentage at the top.

Cows remain a strong trade at up to 500 cents/kg for the tops of the R-grade, with the price ranging from 490 cents/kg, which young R-grade bulls are worth 535-540 cents/kg.

The intake for last week was 32,996 head - compared to 38,348 head last year - with the fall-off showing in all categories.

The supply last week included 12,279 steers, 8,967 heifers, 7,291 cows and 1,777 young bulls.

