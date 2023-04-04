February milk supply falls

The quantity of milk supplied in February has fallen, new CSO figures published on Tuesday show.

Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 361.3m litres for February 2023, a 1.7% decrease when compared with February 2022.

Fat content rose from 4.44% in February 2022 to 4.46% in February 2023.

Protein content also increased from 3.42% to 3.5% over the same period.

Butter production decreased by 6% from 11,600t in February 2022 to 10,900t in February 2023.

Domestic milk intake for the period January to February 2023 was estimated at 541.7m litres, a decline of 9m litres (1.6%) when compared with the corresponding period for 2022.

Decline in 2023

Market experts are estimating an overall decline in milk production of 0.2% in the EU this year, with the dairy herd shrinking by 1%.

A report published in recent days notes that EU milk production remained fairly stable in 2022, albeit with lower milk fat and milk protein content, and so reduced processing availability.

It was notably hot and dry weather that impacted negatively the quality and availability of grass and feed crops, as well as imposed stress on dairy cows.

In 2023, a declining EU raw milk price is likely to help slaughtering accelerate as feed and other input costs could remain high.

Meanwhile, EU exports of cheese could grow by 2%, driven by a demand recovery in China and a stable UK and US demand.