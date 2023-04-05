Petition to end horse slaughter registered by EU

The European Commission has decided to register the European Citizens' Initiative entitled ‘End The Horse Slaughter Age'.

The organisers have six months to open signature collection. If a European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) receives one million support signatures within one year from citizens in at least seven Member States, the Commission must react, taking the request forward or not, and explaining its reasoning.

The organisers of the ECI call on the Commission to ban slaughter of all equines, and horse breeding and export for production of fur, leather, meat, medicines or other substances.

They also want a ban on long-distance transportation of horses across Europe for slaughter and protection of horses from excess work or hard training.

They allege "atrocious suffering" in horse slaughterhouses and in long-distance transport. "It is impossible to humanely transport horses for slaughter," say the petition organisers.

They single out Italy as the leading nation in Europe for the number of horses slaughtered, and for the quantity of meat imported from abroad. An Italian resident, Paola Sgarbazzini, is named as the representative of the petition organisers.

They say about five million horses are slaughtered every year around the world, and illegal trading in horses subjects them to further ill-treatment.

In 2020, Greece banned horse slaughter, and gave horses the same protection in legislation as pets.

The End The Horse Slaughter Age initiative will also aim to encourage kindness to horses, and their protection in natural reserves and animal sanctuaries.

The organisers say the EU imports annually more than 16,000 tonnes of horse meat, primarily from Latin America and Canada, worth €70m, and about 44,000 tonnes of meat is produced annually from horses slaughtered in the EU (167,000 in 2020, but the number has been decreasing in recent years).

Consumption of horse meat is described as the darker side to the unique human bond with horses which historically provided transport and farm work, and are now trained to compete in sports, as working or therapy animals, or for leisure riding and companionship.

Animal welfare groups have gathered evidence of serious failings in the horse meat trade. In December 2022, European and Spanish police forces arrested 35 involved in the illegal selling of horse meat unsuitable for consumption.

A large criminal network falsified horse transfer and identification documents. They acquired "written-off" horses in Spain for free or by paying up to €100 each.

Even a single illegal shipment generated an estimated turnover of €4.5m. Spanish officers raided clandestine facilities and uncovered 80 abused, suffering horses.

Lack of effective control measures led the EU to suspend horse meat imports from Mexico in 2015 and from Brazil in 2017. The petition organisers now want the EU to urgently suspend all horse meat imports.

As the ECI fulfils the formal conditions of this agenda-setting tool in the hands of citizens, the Commission considers that it is legally admissible.

The conditions for an ECI are that the proposed action does not fall outside the Commission's powers to submit a proposal; it is not abusive, frivolous or vexatious; and it is not contrary to the values of the EU.