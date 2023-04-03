Grant scheme for traditional farm buildings opens

The 2023 Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme has been opened by the Department of Agriculture.

The grant scheme is run in partnership with the Heritage Council and invests in the conservation of traditional farm buildings and structures of significant heritage value that contribute to the rural landscape for agricultural use.

The scheme funds the conservation and preservation of traditional farm buildings and structures such as historic yard surfaces, gates, and gate pillars as part of the working farm.

Many of the supported structures also provide roosting sites for bats and nesting sites for birds.

€1.25m was secured in the budget for this grant scheme.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that it is a "hugely important scheme" for conserving the past "for the demands of the future".

"It is more than securing a building – it is about preserving a history, a culture and a way of life," Mr McConalogue said.

"I have seen first-hand completed projects and I know farmers who have benefited under the scheme have a much better appreciation of their own cultural and natural heritage."

'Real longevity'

Chief executive of the Heritage Council Virginia Teehan commented that many of these buildings can "support a great diversity of wildlife, including species of conservation concern".

"This scheme works with farmers to support, enhance and safeguard the wildlife inhabiting these buildings," Ms Teehan said.

"This grant scheme also actively supports the retention of traditional building skills in Ireland and a particularly satisfying impact uncovered in the evaluation is the increased awareness amongst farmers of their value and their readiness to use them in the future, with 96% of farmers surveyed more inclined now to use traditional craftworkers if they needed special works done.

"This is an impact for the sector with real longevity."

The closing date for receipt of online applications is Monday, April 24.

Eligible applicants for the scheme are chosen on a competitive basis and 70 to 80 projects will be supported.

