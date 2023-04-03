Minister gives latest on new vet school as he deems it 'utterly wrong' for so many to be studying abroad

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has given the latest update on the development of a new vet school in Ireland as he deemed it "utterly wrong" for so many students to be going abroad to study veterinary medicine each year.

The Higher Education Authority is close to concluding the process of identifying where additional capacity could be built in the higher education sector in a number of key areas, including veterinary medicine, Mr Harris said.

As part of this process, the HEA is examining opportunities for new programme provision as well as the expansion of current programmes, and will determine a final list of options which the minister expects to receive shortly, he said in recent days.

The HEA appointed an expert advisory panel to review new programme proposals. The panel included representatives from the Veterinary Council of Ireland, the statutory body responsible for the regulation of veterinary medicine in Ireland, and the Department of Agriculture.

Lot of interest

"There has been a lot of interest and competition from different parts of the country to host the new veterinary school. However, I have yet to receive the recommendations of the HEA," Mr Harris said.

"It is great that there is so much interest and that we have gone beyond the point that it is all about one veterinary school.

"There is now an acceptance that we need to expand in this space.

"It is utterly wrong that so many Irish students are going abroad, often to parts of eastern Europe, to study veterinary medicine.

"We can do more and better here."

The total number of Irish veterinary students in Poland is in or around 300, while Slovakia has attracted some students and Budapest has approximately 190 Irish veterinary students, Mr Harris said.

For the past five decades, veterinary education in Ireland has been delivered in the one school in UCD.

Capacity to deliver

Independent TD for Clare Violet-Anne Wynne said that this "does not reflect the wider picture".

"The school is too small and the course is highly competitive. There is very little scope to expand the number of available places at present," Ms Wynne said, as she called for the new school to be located in the southern region.

"Only one in four vets who are registered in Ireland was educated in the veterinary school in UCD. The other 75% were educated abroad."

Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway-Walsh said that the number of students having to study abroad is an issue that needs to be "addressed as soon as possible".

"We need a new veterinary school. The situation cannot be tweaked. We also need an all-island approach," she said.

"We need an institution that has the capacity to deliver what we need in terms of food security and large animals, and to meet demand across the western seaboard and elsewhere.

"We must ensure the higher education institution that is chosen has the capacity to attract the world-class expertise that can be attracted to a veterinary school."