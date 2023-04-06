Easter market not so sweet for Irish egg producers

Irish consumers are believed to have spent €44m on some five million chocolate Easter Eggs in 2019, with this year also expected to be a strong one for sales.

It is thought the tradition stem from medieval times when eating eggs was forbidden during the forty days of Lent with the result that tucking into one during Easter Sunday was regarded as a real treat.

But the taste for the 240 or so producers of the more familiar and nutritional table eggs is not as sweet or appetising.

They process some 544 million shell eggs annually from around two million hens. But they are not happy with their returns.

The Irish Farmers Association poultry council report for March notes that the input costs for producers are significant.

Kantar data from the previous month showed that grocery inflation rose to a record 16.7%, with the Central Statistics Office putting the increase in the retail price of eggs at 22.3%.

However, the IFA noted that the increase being paid by consumers for eggs on the retail shelves was not being returned to producers of the product and is forcing them to explore export markets.

It said the issue highlighted the need for a food ombudsperson with statutory powers of enforcement.

That was critical to controlling the power of a small number of retailers that have reduced the viability of poultry Irish farmers.

An IFA survey also revealed last year that 80% of producers indicated they would not recommend future generations to continue in egg production.

Since last October, it said it had been campaigning nationally to recover costs for poultry farmers in general.

It had lobbied the Government, met with industry, negotiated with retailers, and protested outside stores to highlight their plight to consumers.

Poultry Committee chairman Nigel Sweetnam called on retailers in February to pass back two cents per egg immediately to producers to help them alleviate the cost pressures on their farms.

He said there is anger among producers over the failure to implement their demand for a fair price to sustain their businesses.

“While discount retailers have responded positively following the protests, the same cannot be said for some other retailers, who have failed to meet the producers’ demands,” he said.

Mr Sweetnam said despite discussions on sustainability, farmer incomes, and security of egg supply, producers have only received an average of 0.7 cents per egg to date out of the two cents they need.

“This is unacceptable and threatens the livelihoods of egg producers across the country. In a rising global market it is shameful that producers have to continue to work at a loss.

“We urge the remaining retailers and packers to take immediate action to remedy this situation and fulfil their responsibility to the farmers who supply their products,” he said.

Mr Sweetnam warned that farmers are not willing to wait any longer and are currently exploring export markets to sell their eggs where higher returns are being paid.

It’s regrettable that Irish farmers should have to consider such actions given the short supply of eggs within the Irish market, but financially they are left with no alternative, he said.

Producers, meeting in Cootehill, Co Cavan, last month, also complained that the prices they are getting are insufficient to return a sustainable margin.

Eggs have a special place, of course, in the dietary history and folklore of Ireland, which extends from the days when hatching hens were kept under the kitchen table in rural homes.

Housewives boosted family income with money from the sale of hen eggs at fairs and markets and to their neighbours, co-ops, and local shops.

All that was long before the growth of modern, regulated, commercial production units and the arrival of egg vending machines.

Despite these and other changes in shopping and eating habits, some 650 million eggs were still sold in Ireland in 2021.

That’s because consumers still regard them as a healthy meal option, easy to cook and value for money.

Due to a growing population and a demand for protein foods, the egg industry, with a population of around two million hens, has increased substantially in recent years.

Consumers are frequently urged to ‘Crack On’ and always look out for the Bord Bia Quality quality mark - a guarantee that the eggs are produced to the highest standards and verified at every stage.