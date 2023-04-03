Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on the Irish Examiner digital Farming hub.
Getting cows settled on grass day and night may seem easy, but achieving big intakes of grass wont just happen overnight.

Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 06:21

Monday, April 3 - Sunday, April 9

Dairy

  • Getting cows settled on grass day and night may seem easy, but achieving big intakes of grass wont just happen over night. Keep intakes up to support yield, solids and fertility performance. This will require a transition off indoor forage supplementation, reducing concentrate protein to complement grazed grass.
  • Monitor solids and particularly lactose and protein to establish if they are getting and utilising sufficient energy.
  • If cows go back in milk when full time on grass then they are not getting enough food, address that straight away as they will be harder to get in calf otherwise.

Sucklers

  • Supplement suckled cows at grass with magnesium to prevent tetany - bucket licks or by adding to water.
  • Breeding will soon start in spring herds, so pre-breeding heat detections should be recorded to ensure cows are cycling normally - this will allow you to identify problem non-cycling cows requiring attention.

Growing weanlings & Store cattle

    • Bulling heifers on grass should be offered a mineral bucket to prepare them for the breeding season. 
    • Basic elements such as Phosphorous and Calcium are important for frame growth and saliva production/digestion. Some may also give them a bolus to supplement copper, selenium, cobalt and iodine.

Finishers

  • Cattle to be fed on grass for finish over the coming months should be built up on feed gradually.
  • Some have started feeding advanced stores intended for grass on ad-lib meal, with the intention of now killing them out of the shed as a response to the current factory prices. This will reduce silage usage, and the ground they were to graze can then be cut for silage to replenish reserves for the future.
  • Ad-lib means meal is always available along with clean water and long fibre. It's important to make sure your feed mix is suitable to be fed ad-lib!

Cull Cows

  • Culls from the dairy and beef herds are worth money at the moment. Killing them in the factory yourself is the way to realise their true value. Many herds have had their eyes opened to this reality recently when comparing mart prices. Don’t give them away.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

Farming
