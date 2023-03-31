Later ANC payment date this year adding to sheep farmers' 'long list of worries'

The later date that advance Areas of Natural Constraints payments will be made this year is adding to sheep farmers' "long list of worries", a TD has said.

The payments are expected to commence in October, however, this is a month later than in previous years.

Speaking in the Dáil this week during a debate on the sheep sector, Cork South-West TD Holly Cairns said that small farmers, many of them sheep farmers, depend on that payment, and "it is unfair" for an explanation to not be offered for the delay.

"Farmers have budgeted to receive that in September, usually the week of the National Ploughing Championships," she added.

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy said that sheep farmers have "weathered an unprecedented confluence of challenges" over the past couple of years.

"We have had the pandemic, Brexit, the utter collapse in wool prices, and the input cost rises that have been well spoken about," he said.

"The truth is that the more than 40,000 sheep farmers in this state are under incredible pressure."

He added that the "crucial economic difference" these farmers make must be recognised, and that they are making this significant contribution "against the backdrop of Governments that have not acted accordingly to provide the support they need".

Weight restriction

Other concerns raised during the sheep debate included the weight restriction being operated by processors, with Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill saying that it is difficult for people to understand "that there is no payment at all for 2kg of the dead weight of a sheep".

"For example, for a hogget weighing 25kg, the factories pay for 23kg and nothing more. The extra carcass weight does not get dumped so the processors have a serious advantage," Mr Cahill said.

"The restrictions for lamb are even tighter. Certain breeds of lamb and hogget are able to carry a significantly higher weight than the processors allow, as they do not have much fat cover. This issue must be examined.

"If the weight restriction of 2kg or 3kg was lifted for lamb and hogget, it would add greatly to the profitability of producing the lamb."

TDs called for an emergency support package to be put in place for the sheep sector.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association, for example, has been campaigning for a package worth €50m.

The Department of Agriculture is considering what options are available to give aid to the sector.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue told the Dáil that there has been a very welcome upturn in the sheep price, from €6.10 per kg at the start of March to more than €6.70 which is widely quoted now.

"I will work closely with Bord Bia to ensure it is supported in driving on and finding new market outlets to support the sector," Mr McConalogue said.

"The new spring lamb trade has opened and we have started to see them come through in the last week or two. We are seeing prices starting at €7.40 for spring lambs.

"It is something I will monitor very closely."