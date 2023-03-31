Galway students announced as winners of Certified Irish Angus Schools' Competition 

Four students from Co Galway have been announced as the winners of the 2023 Certified Irish Angus Schools' Competition at an awards ceremony in Croke Park.

Students Peter O'Neill, Amy Higgins, Oisín Colleran, and Cormac Delaney from Holy Rosary College in Mountbellew secured the win after impressing the judges with their approach to the cattle-rearing competition, now in its ninth year.

The winning group undertook a research project focused on improving quality of beef for consumers.

They conducted a survey that gave the students knowledge of the beef purchasing habits of the consumer.

They discovered what consumers prioritise when they buy Certified Irish Angus beef, and their research covered a range of topics from animal husbandry to grassland management.

To engage their classmates, the group shared their findings and invited guest speakers including local dairy farmer Henry Walsh, and a member of the Galway Grasslands Association Keith Fahy to their agricultural science class.

Deep-rooted agricultural interest

General manager of Certified Irish Angus Charles Smith said that Holy Rosary College is a "very deserving winner".

"Driven by their deep-rooted interest of agriculture and food production, the students successfully communicated the benefits of good farming practices with their classmates and local community," Mr Smith said.

"They helped their community to understand the huge farming effort that results in producing the best quality food."

The Certified Irish Angus Schools' Competition in association with ABP and Kepak challenges students to rear five Irish Angus calves for beef production.

There were nearly 600 students from rural and urban backgrounds that applied from 23 counties in 2022.

Runners-up

The runners-up in the 2023 competition were Mya Gray McCluskey, Niamh Dunne, and Ella Gannon from St Louis High School in Rathmines.

The Dublin City dwellers investigated the theme of 'reassuring consumers on animal welfare' and created an educational initiative called 'Flats to Farms' to show their classmates and family the dedication behind the agri-food industry and the realities of Irish agriculture.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reilly from Ardscoil Phádraig in Granard was awarded an outstanding achievement award, recognising his contribution to the competition.

The judges said his "understanding of the science and technology of modern-day farming is very impressive".

"This principled young man showed a great deal of consideration and generosity to his own teammates and the wider student group even when faced with challenges along the way," the judges added.