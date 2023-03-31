Farmers urged to recycle waste batteries as new EU targets approach

The agricultural sector is being urged to recycle all waste batteries, especially farm fence batteries, as new legislation due later this year is expected to increase collection targets from 45% to 63% by 2027.

WEEE Ireland made the call along with Ministers Ossian Smyth and Pippa Hackett, as figures reveal almost 500 tonnes of waste farm fence batteries have been collected for recycling since 2019.

Around 10% of the overall batteries collected by WEEE Ireland are farm fence batteries, and last year it collected and recycled 125 tonnes, 15% more than the 108 tonnes collected in 2021.

Minister of State with responsibility for the circular economy at the Department of the Environment Ossian Smyth said: "We are reminding farmers that they can return their used farm fence batteries for free recycling at the point of purchase or through co-ops or local authority recycling centres.

"This will help Ireland achieve our national battery recycling target.

"Batteries contain valuable raw materials, and recycling these materials will help Ireland to transition to a circular economy where waste is minimised, and products are kept in use for as long as possible, through design, repair, and reuse."

Look around the farmyard

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett said that farmers should have a quick look around their farmyard and collect up any used batteries and bring them to their co-op, or wherever they are buying batteries, the next time they are going there.

"This is a free, simple, and effective way for farmers to help the environment and keep their yards tidy at the same time," she added.

WEEE Ireland has operated a scheme for the takeback and management of waste batteries in Ireland since 2008, when the European Batteries Directive came into force.

"Like many other sectors, the agri sector and their battery suppliers will be impacted by forthcoming new EU battery regulations this summer, which will update and replace the current rules," said Leo Donovan, chief executive of WEEE Ireland said.

"This includes a significant increase in collection targets to drive even better recycling and resource recovery efficiency.

"The heavier types of batteries from farms will be essential to ensuring Ireland reaches its targets."

Farm fence batteries can be dropped off for free recycling at any local authority recycling centres or where they were purchased for collection by WEEE Ireland.

Suppliers of farm fence batteries are also required to accept these batteries back for free recycling from their customers.

As the not-for-profit compliance scheme representing farm fence battery importers, WEEE Ireland is calling on all co-ops and distributors to the agricultural sector to participate in this free collection programme.

New farm fence battery crates are available to co-ops and agri supply companies to facilitate the recycling of old farm fence batteries.

To ensure safe recycling, batteries should be shrink-wrapped or strapped to the pallet prior to collection.

A minimum of one pallet stacked three rows high is required for collection.