Scale of non-farmer planting under previous forestry programme 'a serious concern'

The scale of non-farmer planting under the previous forestry programme is "a serious concern" for rural communities, the Irish Farmers' Association has said.

IFA farm forestry chair Jason Fleming met with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue this week to raise a number of issues.

Mr Fleming spoke about the "lack of safeguards" with regards to the scale of non-farmer planting, and the possible negative impacts on rural towns and villages "needs to be fully understood".

In 2020, according to the figures published by the Department of Agriculture, non-farmer planting accounted for 86% of new planting.

"It cannot be planting at any cost to meet afforestation targets," Mr Fleming said.

"Research is needed to fully understand the impacts of non-farmer planting on rural communities, particularly in areas of the country where the density of the non-farmer within townlands is significant."

Mr McConalogue said that the Government has tried to address this by increasing the duration of premium payments for farmers to 20 years under the new programme, compared with 15 years for non-farmers.

It is hoped that increased incentives will mean that farmers will be the primary beneficiaries of the new grants and premiums under the new programme.

Forest programme

With it now being nearly five months since the new forestry programme with funding of €1.3bn was announced, yet approval is still pending, Mr Fleming said that these delays will have "serious implications" for the targets set out in the Climate Action Plan 2023 to plant 8,000 hectares per annum up to 2025.

Mr Fleming said that the minister advised that discussions are progressing with the European Commission, and that the department is working to get the programme open as soon as possible.

He encouraged farmers with technical approval to plant under the Interim Afforestation Scheme (via general de minimis) and avail of the higher grants and premiums announced under the new programme.

There are approximately 1,000 afforestation applications to plant 7,600 hectares currently in the system that satisfy this requirement.

Mr Fleming highlighted that the requirement for farmers to set aside 35% of land area to non-productive areas (20% broadleaf planting and 15% areas of biodiversity enhancement) while only receiving payment on the land for 20 years is a barrier to those considering planting.

"Farmers need to paid on this land beyond the 20 years and compensated for the loss of timber earnings," he said.

"The pilot payment for ecosystem service announced under the programme is positive but we need to see this expanded and paid beyond the seven years proposed."

Mr Fleming also told the minister that farmers will be "very slow" to permanently convert land to forestry based on the experiences of some other farmers, particularly those that have been affected by ash dieback.

The IFA is calling for the minister to overhaul the reconstitution and underplanting scheme and compensate farmers for the financial costs of the disease to their ash woodlands.

The department is currently reviewing the scheme, and any changes introduced will be available to farmers who availed of supports under previous iterations of the scheme.