What to know about the Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme

The Department of Agriculture recently opened the National Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme for farmers to apply.

This scheme is part of an overall dairy beef strategy, according to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, and when announcing its opening, he said that a successful strategy will aid in improving "the resilience of the sector to future shocks, with additional benefits for calf health and welfare".

"There is strong potential for greater integration of dairy and beef production systems, particularly the role of dairy beef in providing a new diversification option for beef farmers," Mr McConalogue added.

He had confirmed last year that the scheme would continue in its current format for 2023.

What is the scheme?

The objective of the scheme, according to the department, is to support decision-making on farms through better quality data on herd performance and to increase the economic and environmental efficiency of the beef from the dairy herd.

It is intended to play a role in facilitating the integration of the dairy and beef sectors by providing support for farmers who are rearing progeny from the dairy herd.

Participants of the National Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme are required to weigh a minimum of five eligible calves and submit details to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

What are the key dates?

The scheme opened for applications on Monday, March 20, and the deadline for submission is May 2.

Payment will be on dairy beef breed calves born between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

From May 1, all data should be submitted within seven days of weighing until November 1.

Payments in this scheme will be made in December 2023.

What is the scheme's duration?

This is a year-long scheme.

It is a successor to similar schemes in 2022 and 2021.

Who is eligible to apply?

The scheme is open to all farmers who commit to completing the mandatory actions required for the full duration of the scheme.

However, applicants to the scheme must be:

Aged 18 years or over on the date of submission of their applications;

The holder of an active herd number with herd owner status - herd keeper is not acceptable;

Submit a Basic Income Support for Sustainability application in 2023.

The submission of a valid application does not guarantee entry to the scheme, however.

What is an eligible calf?

An eligible calf under the scheme is a calf that:

Was born between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023;

Is a male calf of a dairy breed, and/or a male or female calf sired by a beef breed sire born to a dairy breed dam;

Is at least 12 weeks of age at the time of weighing and has been registered on the holding they are being weighed on for a minimum of 10 days prior to the date of weighing;

Is in the ownership and possession of the applicant and maintained on the holding;

Is alive at the time of weighing;

Has been tagged and registered with the department’s registration agency within 27 days of birth.

What are the obligations under the scheme?

There is one required action for participants of the scheme - weighing and submitting these weights to the ICBF.

Scheme participants must weigh a minimum of five eligible calves.

From May 1, 2023, all weights should be submitted within seven days of weighing and no later than 5.30pm on November 1, whether that be by electronic submission, or by post.

What payment is there in the scheme?

The scheme has a budget of €5m this year and is funded by the Brexit Adjustment Reserve.

The payment rate available for farmers participating in the scheme is up to €20 per eligible calf weighed, up to a maximum of 50 calves in total, an increase from 40 calves previously.

This means that grant aid of up to €1,000 is available for holdings meeting the criteria of the scheme.

There will be one payment made per calf.

The department will make the payment directly to the farmers' bank accounts.

How do I apply?

Applications can only be submitted online, using the facility at www.agfood.ie.

Applicants who are not already registered for the department's online services must do so in order to apply for the scheme.

The deadline for submitting an application is 11.59pm on Tuesday, May 2.

Applications can be accepted after this date, but late penalties will apply.

The department confirmed to the Irish Examiner that as of Tuesday afternoon, March 28, the scheme application figure to date stood at 571.