Organic Farming Scheme payments issue to farmers

Organic Farming Scheme balancing payments have commenced issuing to farmers this week.

The payment will be for the final 15% of the annual payment to farmers who farmed organically in 2022 under the scheme. This payment is two months ahead of schedule.

The 85% advance payment was issued in November 2022.

"Over €10m has issued to far so farmers in the scheme for 2022," Minister of State Pippa Hackett said on Wednesday.

"A key priority for my department is ensuring farmers receive their payments each year on time.

"As such, I am very pleased these balancing payments, which provide support farmers in their conversion and maintenance of organic farming, are commencing two months ahead of schedule."

Strong uptake

Over the last two years, Ms Hackett said that she is "very encouraged" by the strong uptake in the scheme, particularly in the most recent tranche, which saw 3,423 eligible applications received.

Of these, over 2,000 are new to organic farming.

"This increase in land under organic production brings us closer to our target of 10% of organic land area by 2030 as set out in the Climate Action Plan," Ms Hackett added.

"I plan to reopen the scheme later this year for new entrants and would encourage all farmers to seriously consider joining."

At present, there are 4,100 organic farmers participating in the Organic Farming Scheme.

Approximately 200,000 hectares are currently under organic production.