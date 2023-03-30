Vet on the Moove: A close call with grass tetany — a true veterinary emergency

It’s amazing to think we are nearly in April. I could ask where did the past month go, but I certainly felt every day slowly pass, battling the elements.

April signifies the end of spring and the dawning of summer. However, it is not without its challenges to animal health.

The main concern that I worry about at this time of year is hypomagnesaemia — more commonly known to farmers as grass tetany or 'staggers', but no matter what name you choose, it does not alter how serious this disease is for cows.

Cow 1028

On a wet April morning last year, I was woken by a frantic call from my dad who had just arrived in the yard. He had unfortunately found cow 1028, one of our best cows, lying in the passageway of the shed.

She was convulsing, frothing from the mouth and every muscle in her body was tremoring. It had also been a particularly rough night, and they had the option of coming into the shed if they wished.

Dad, in hindsight, remembered that 1028 was in heat the previous day and did not eat her ration in the parlour. I knew cow 1028 sounded like a classic grass tetany case, so I raced to the yard, sporting the practical pyjama and overall look.

My dad was right to enter into panic mode, as grass tetany is a true veterinary emergency where time is of the absolute essence. It would not be a time to go milk the cows first or see how she is after breakfast.

Grass tetany is a lack of magnesium in a cow's bloodstream, which is required for basic nerve and muscle function. It has over a 30% mortality rate as the most important muscle in the body, the heart is also governed by magnesium, which is why it can so easily end in fatality.

Unlike calcium, magnesium cannot be stored in the body and requires a daily intake to sustain bodily functions.

It is down to this lack of storage feature that is the basis for the many reasons why grass tetany can be triggered in the cow.

Anything that affects feed intake is a risk, such as cow 1028 being too “busy” whilst in heat to eat will reduce the amount of magnesium consumed.

If the magnesium is ingested in the diet normally, but unfortunately, it gets “locked up” in the rumen by the likes of excess potassium from slurry or nitrogen that is converted to ammonia in the body.

Loose dung due to lush grass or wet weather would mean the magnesium has less time to be absorbed into the bloodstream due to increase gut transit time.

Speaking of weather, cold snaps are traditionally associated with grass tetany as it affects the concentration of magnesium in the grass, and it may also stop the cows from grazing to their full potential.

Treatment

On that morning, I gave 1028 a bottle of warmed fluids under the skin, which I would recommend doing in a few different places as it can be painful to put all 400ml in one spot.

This is a good first aid treatment while waiting for your vet to arrive, but always be careful as they can be unpredictable and dangerous as they lose control of their muscle function.

I also gave her calcium slowly into the vein, as you should never give magnesium into the vein as it can induce a fatal cardiac arrest.

In this case, sedation was not required, but it is another tool your vet would have to calm the cow and reduce the convulsions.

Prevention

The fact magnesium cannot be stored and needs a constant daily supply means prevention mainly includes supplementing the cows during these high-risk periods.

Late spring is one critical time, but also I have seen cases of grass tetany in the autumn, especially in suckler cows around weaning time, as this is not just a dairy cow issue.

Magnesium can be supplemented in many forms, including in the ration, water, by bolus or by licks in the field.

To tackle the gut transit issue, fibre can be added in the form of hay or straw to the diet. Avoid grazing fields where slurry or nitrogen has been spread recently, as this will prevent the “locking up” issue that K and N cause.

It's best to talk to your vet today about grass tetany prevention on your farm, as this is not a disease to take any chances on.

Outcome

I am very glad to say that cow 1028 is still in the herd and had her calf “Snowy” about a month ago.

We make sure to watch her for any unusual behaviour which could indicate a repeat episode. After we supplemented with magnesium in the water, we had no other cases last year.

And one other thing I hadn't mentioned earlier: April arriving for me also means that this weekend is my hen party at a secret Irish location thanks to the lovely organising fairies that are my bridesmaids — I'm hoping the cows behave themselves whilst I'm away and don't have too many parties of their own!