Pollution hotspots to have tighter limits on stocking rates

Agriculture Minister McConalogue seeking further flexibility from the European Commission on Ireland's nitrates derogation but has stressed efforts must be made to improve the nation's water quality amid warnings the nitrates derogation could be reduced to 220kg of organic nitrogen per hectare.

A water quality review which must take place this year, comparing the Environmental Protection Agency's water quality data for 2021 and 2022, as part of the increased conditionality that the European Commission attached to Ireland’s new nitrates derogation a year ago.

Wherever that review identifies polluted waters, or where there are worsening trends in water quality, the maximum stocking rate on farms in that river catchment must reduce from the current 250kg of livestock nitrogen back to a maximum of 220kg, from 2024 onwards.

Mr McConalogue said the Commission insisted on this because of the background to the previous derogation for the 2017 to 2021 period, when water quality declined, particularly in the south and southeast. In that period, the dairy herd expanded by more than 300,000 head. An average additional 30,000 tonnes of nitrogen were being used nationally per year.

The EU's nitrates directive states that a derogation may only be granted if it will not compromise the reduction of and prevention of water pollution by agriculture.

Mr McConalogue said he recognised the importance to the rural economy of maintaining Ireland’s nitrates derogation, adding that he was "committed" to seeking to maintain it in the longer term.

"To do this and maintain it, we must all act together, in particular on the objective of improving our water quality," he said.

"We have to improve water quality. That is a must. It is also a must, not just from the environmental perspective, but if we are to continue having a nitrates derogation after 2025."

The Minister explained that only Ireland, Denmark, the Flanders region of Belgium, and the Netherlands have a nitrates derogation. The Netherlands derogation is being phased out. At the end of last year, the derogation for the Flanders region expired, and it has not yet sought an extension. Denmark’s current derogation expires in 2024.

"Based on our unique soils, land use and farming systems within Europe, we can, and we will, seek to justify our nitrates derogation".

"It is something we will have to prove the case for, and we will have to get the consent of other member states to be able to maintain that derogation after 2025".

Fianna Fáil's Senator Timmy Dooley raised the plight of smaller-scale dairy farmers, warning that nitrate banding has already had a serious impact on stocking rates, with a knock-on effect on viability.

"Reducing the number in a herd of cows in Co Clare from 100 to 90 or 85, throws the farm into being non-viable," he said. "Having encouraged these young farmers to take over their family farms, to make them more productive than in the past, to invest significant amounts of borrowed money and to develop their enterprise, we cannot have a situation where we now allow the rug to be pulled from under them on the basis that there is not really an alternative."

Senator Dooley said the comparison of 2021 and 2022 water quality is "flawed", because "some of the measures coming into place in 2022 and 2023 will have had no chance to improve water quality".

"The prospect of reducing the maximum stocking density to 220 is already having a knock-on effect and consequences on all farming sectors. It is increasing the demand for land and leading to significant increases in land prices".

The senator said farmers do want to be penalised for the activity of sectors outside of the agri-sector. "Other industries have a negative impact on water, whether it be the forestry sector or other areas. There is no guarantee that a reduction in the maximum stocking density to 220 will improve water quality".

"Farmers will continue to adopt measures that protect water quality. However, this must not be based on the blanket regulatory approach but on the right measures in the right place at the right time principle, which has been shown to deliver improvements in water quality.