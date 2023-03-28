Signpost: Ruairi welcomes 'Bundee' to the farm in Kilkenny

Signpost: Ruairi welcomes 'Bundee' to the farm in Kilkenny

It's been a start-stop early grazing season on Ruairi Cummins' farm in Kilmoganny, Co. Kilkenny. Picture: Patrick Browne

Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 15:55
Ruairi Cummins, Future Beef farmer with the Signpost programme

Calving is nearing an end for 2023, with only two cows left to calve, which are due over the next few days. We had the vet out for two c-sections this month, and two fine bull calves were safely delivered. I weighed one out of curiosity and he was a whopping 85kg!

Of course, in honour of the rugby match that was on the same weekend, he was named ‘Bundee’ after Bundee Aki. [That's the Samoan-New Zealander currently playing for Ireland, who has been described as "an absolute wrecking ball"].

All 40 suckler calves have been vaccinated against IBR, RSV and Pi3 to help prevent any respiratory disease outbreaks. I started vaccinating against it last year as it was an issue on the farm and found it worked very well and avoided a lot of coughing calves in April.

I also bought in seven dairy beef heifer calves – three Belgian blues, two Limousins and two Speckled Parks for a bit of variety!

They are being fed six litres of milk replacer daily, split into two feeds. They are picking at a bit of ration, which I have in a trough for them, and they also have access to a bale of hay for fibre. All calves have also been given a preventative for coccidiosis.

Unfortunately, the weather turned against us for grazing, and the cows and calves had to return to the shed. The yearlings are still out at grass thankfully, and have just finished grazing the silage ground. 

I had slurry out on one silage block and had planned to spread some on this last field, but if the weather doesn’t dry up before the end of March, I can always go back with a compound like 0-7-30. Both fields will be topped up with protected urea plus sulphur to make sure the crop has enough nutrients to grow.

I’m aiming for 80 units of nitrogen, 16 units of phosphorus and 100 units of potassium.

Thoughts have also turned to this year’s breeding season. I have six heifers picked out to breed at 15 months of age that are over €100 on the replacement index and have good maternal figures. My biggest concern when choosing AI bulls for them was that they were easy-calving, i.e. less than 8% heifer calving difficulty at 90% reliability.

I have two Saler bulls and one Angus bull picked from the ICBF replacement bull list, and one Limousin bull from the terminal list that meets this criteria and will be enquiring about these straws in the coming week.

ACRES

Good news came in the post with a confirmation letter from the DAFM that I’m accepted into the ACRES scheme.

The actions I picked were barn owl nest boxes, extensively grazed pasture, a riparian buffer zone, coppicing of hedgerows, riparian buffer strips and planting trees in a riparian buffer zone, so I'll let you know how I get on with them.

The riparian buffer strips have to be fenced by May 15 this year, and the barn owl nest boxes must be in place by July 31, so at least now I can get started on these. While the payment will be welcome over the next five years, there is a sense of satisfaction in knowing that we’re playing our part to help protect biodiversity on the farm.

Farming
