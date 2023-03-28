Almost 12,000 dairy farmers have confirmed nitrogen excretion rate band through ICBF

Almost three-quarters of these farmers are in the middle band.
The deadlines for farmers confirming their 2023 dairy band and an application for a nitrates derogation are fast approaching.

Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 14:31
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Almost 12,000 dairy farmers so far have confirmed their nitrogen excretion rate band through the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation portal.

Almost three-quarters of these farmers are in the middle band, resulting in an increase in their cow's nutrient excretion rate compared to last year, the Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday. 

The deadlines for farmers confirming their 2023 dairy band and submitting an application for a nitrates derogation are fast approaching.

The extended deadline for submitting excretion bands is March 31, while the deadline for derogations is April 14. 

Banding portal

The banding portal on the ICBF website is open to all dairy farmers. 

Provided the farmer has given permission for their co-op to share their milk purchaser data with ICBF, they can identify and confirm their associated dairy band for 2023 on the site.

The department said that there is a small cohort of farmers who have not consented to their data being shared with ICBF, and they are being reminded to complete and submit the paper form along with copies of their milk statements.

These must be sent to the department to calculate and confirm their dairy cow excretion rate band. 

This form is available to download from the department’s website.

Determining milk yield

A farmer has the following options to determine their herd’s average milk yield to confirm their 2023 band:

  • Select the rolling average for the three preceding years (2020, 2021, 2022);
  • Select the most recent preceding year (2022);
  • Select to use the herd’s 2023 average milk yield (available for 2023 only).

The three bands applicable for dairy cows are: 80kg of nitrogen per cow per year for farms with annual milk yield up to 4,500kg; 92kg per cow per year for milk yield between 4,501 and 6,500kg; and 106kg of nitrogen per cow per year for milk yield over 6,500.

Farmers who applied for a nitrates derogation in 2022 are also reminded that they must submit 2022 fertiliser accounts by the revised closing date of April 14.

Read More

Extension for submitting excretion rate band and derogation applications

#Farming - Dairy
Farming
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

