Beef base price 'settled' at 525c/kg

It has become an exercise like tightrope walking for the beef processors to balance intake with the requirement to supply the orders.

While the factories require all of the stock that they are currently getting, and would welcome extra most days of each week, the bosses remain resilient that upward movement on the prices paid must be kept to the absolute minimum.

Looking across to the farmer side of the situation, the factory men know that feeding cattle for finishing in 2023 is the most costly it has ever been. Every extra week that finished animals are retained in the yard is an added cost. Unless there is sufficient weight gain or price increase to compensate, it is eating into the tight margins.

The base price is settled at 525 cents/kg for steers and 530 cents/kg for heifers for the majority of the intake for this week. Hard sellers and those with larger numbers are managing to get three to five cents/kg more in a minority of the deals for supplies this week.

The persistent reports over the past month that the supply of available finished animals "tightening" would put more pressure on the processors have failed to be seen on the ground on price for those delivering directly to the factories.

Last week's intake was down by 15% on the same week in 2022, with the steers showing the biggest drop at 18.5%.

The question does remain unclear as to where the heavy, well-finished, mostly continental breed, animals making €3/kg and above at the live sales at the marts are going. The currently quoted factory prices would not pay for these animals.

Are the factories balancing their intake requirement with animals from the marts at the higher prices, or are they moving to outside of the Republic for slaughter?

The number of animals moving directly from the large feed lots for slaughter is much higher than historically and was always used to some extent to supplement direct intake as an alternative to paying the higher prices.

The young bulls, although low in numbers, continue to make 10-15 cents/kg more than the comparative grade steer and the R-grade cows remain in very strong demand at up to 500 cents/kg.

The supply has tightened by almost 6,000/week relative to 2022. Last week the intake dipped to 33,243 head, which was just shy of 6,000 less than the 39,000 plus for the same week last year.

The drop was reflected in all of the categories, which have now slipped well behind last year. Last week the intake included 11,257 steers, 9,118 heifers, 7,304 cows and 2,038 young bulls.

Week-on-week compared to last year, steers are back by 18.5%, both the heifers and cows are down by 16%, and the young bulls back by 11%.