Sheep trade: Suppliers reporting up to 680c/kg for hoggets

Extra supplies have been needed for Easter and Ramadan.

Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 13:51
Martin Ryan

There is a lot more life in the trade for the sheep supplies to the factories for this week as the count down to celebrations by consumers has given reason for the producers to celebrate also.

The factory prices for the hoggets have improved by up to 15 cents/kg, and the first - or be it just a trickle - of new season lamb has come onto the market, with prices encouraging.

Hoggets continue to make up most of the intake at the factories, and will continue to do so for several weeks to come, with breeders having largely opted out of early lamb production in recent years, because the benefit did not justify the cost involved.

The processors are quoting 645-660 cents/kg for the hoggets for this week as extra supplies are required with Easter just a week away and the Ramadan celebrations having already given demand and prices a welcome boost.

Suppliers are reporting that up to 680 cents/kg is being paid by the factories for the hoggets for this week. The first of the new season lamb has come to the market this week in very small supply for which the processors are offering quotes ranging from 750-765 cents/kg.

There was a sharper trade for the hoggets at the live sales at the marts on Monday, where supplies on offer were on the light side.

There were 400 head entered at Kilkenny, where the tops of the butcher's hoggets sold for up to €162.

The best of the trade was for the hoggets around 50-54kg, with a pen of 26 weighing 52kg selling for €161, while seventeen weighing 55kg also sold for €161.

The top price was €162 paid for a pen of 23 weighing 58kg, while a lot of 21 weighing 66kg also sold for €162. The factory lots sold for up to €106 over.

