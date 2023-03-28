Herd Notes: Feeding for fertility this spring

It has been a very challenging last few weeks for livestock farmers. Fodder stocks are beginning to disappear rapidly, and most have had to reformulate feeding strategies recently to stretch reserves further. What, at first looked like an ideal spring, has fast become a very costly one.

This spring is going to have many knock-on effects:

Reserves of feedstocks will be low on most farms and will be expensive and take some time to build back up.

Ever before the wet spell, many had been considering their options for next winter and are looking at alternatives to grass silage from a cost and quality point of view. Maize, whole crop and beet will be included in many herds' diets next winter.

Feed bills have mounted up as stock will have remained in on many farms for much longer than planned.

Many farms do not have sufficient cubicle space for cows and had banked on early turnout to grass before all their cows had calved. This is not sustainable long term; either facilities need to be built or stock numbers reduced.

Animal performance has been compromised due to the feeding of some very poor purchased silages. Yields and solids are disappointing around the country where no grass has been available to cows and they are on low-energy diets. Breeding heifers, in particular, need to get a push on before insemination commences.

Breeding season 2023

With calving almost complete in the spring herd, it is now important to get the appropriate nutrition into the cows. Balancing a milker's diet at grass has a huge bearing on subsequent herd fertility. To have a successful breeding season in any herd presenting as many cows as possible for insemination is vital, meaning they must be free of infection and in a positive energy status.

So what goals should you set for your herd?

Maximise grass utilisation;

Feed cows to their nutritional requirements;

Realise cows' genetic potential;

Improve fertility and cow health;

Optimise milk value;

Improve overall herd profitability.

Nutrition and reproductive performance

Energy is the major nutrient required by Milking Cows and inadequate energy intake has a negative impact on reproduction. Postpartum anoestrus is magnified by losses of body condition during early lactation.

Differences among cows in the severity of Negative Energy Balance are more related to how much energy they consume than how much milk they produce.

Cows partition their feed in many directions before they contribute energy to reproduction.

Hierarchy of energy use by cows:

Body functions;

Grow herself - especially first-calvers;

Fight disease;

Produce milk;

Milk quality;

Maintain or increase body condition;

Reproduction.

What does a cow require from her diet?

In grass terms, cows typically require 5-6kg of grass dry matter for maintenance and approximately 400-450g of dry matter per litre of milk produced beyond maintenance requirements.

Cows capable of 30 plus litres require high energy density diets and close to 20kg of dry matter per day.

A crude protein content in the total ration dry matter of between 15 and 17%, depending on yield. 100g of protein is required per litre produced.

Lead indicators

Lead indicators to look at when evaluating your cow’s diet:

Milk yield - Don’t just look at average yields. Monitor individual fresh calvers -especially heifers. Watch for cows/heifers with erratic yields from day to day in early lactation.

Milk quality - A drop in Milk protein indicates that cows are losing body condition. Drops in Butter Fat indicate poor fibre digestion.

Milk urea levels, if your co-op provides this information, is very useful.

Dung Consistency.

Cud chewing activity - Cud balls, etc.

Incidence of Metabolic Disorders.

Rumen fill.

Nutrition is an essential part of any dairy herd, and getting it wrong can be costly. Avoiding imbalances of energy and protein will ensure efficient utilisation, production and maintain good animal health and fertility.

Assessment of how effective your feed strategy is should be done regularly using some of the above lead indicators and the necessary changes made. Undersupply of energy has been shown to have a negative impact on fertility and should be minimised.

Many things can disable a good diet on paper, and issues such as environment, water and forage management should get the attention they deserve. Your cows talk to you each day through their performance, demeanour, and health status, don’t ignore them.

Calculating feed requirements

Cows producing 30 litres plus will be required to consume 18 to 20kg of Dry Matter.

Achieving 15 to 18kg DM from grazed grass should be targeted, and the additional kilos of DM must then come from supplementation indoors. This is usually fed as concentrates in the parlour but also as a forage-based buffer feed, including maize, top-quality silage or whole crop.

The aim should be to feed your cows the right inputs at the right time.

Energy

Starch & Sugar fuel the rumen & Microbial protein production. They also determine the blood sugar production in the rumen. Too little will result in Ketosis and low yields or poor milk quality.

Grass is high in sugars and is the main driver of milk production and milk protein.

Too much starch and sugars will induce Acidosis in the herd.

Fibre promotes Rumen Stability and encourages Dry Matter Intake. Optimum Early Lactation NDF >34% (>30% in TMR).

Digestion of fibre efficiently drives butter fat production.

Oils and fats - essential for energy density. However, too many oils/fats fed at grass will coat fibre and depress butter fats.

A cow’s milk protein production/percentage is an indicator of their energy status or intake. The protein percentage in a milk collection is an indication of the herd's energy status seven to ten days ago, and not the previous day or two.

Protein

Protein in a cow’s diet drives intake and nutrient utilisation. Rumen Degradable Protein is used in the rumen and converted to high-quality microbial protein. Bypasses Protein skips the rumen and feeds the animal direct in the Intestines. Higher yielders require more Bypass Protein.

Once cows have sufficient grazed grass available to them, very little protein supplementation is required. Grazed Grass in the height of the growing season has a protein content of 20 to 30% depending on soil fertility, sward age and nitrogen usage.

Dairy farmers really need to stop buying their ration based on its protein content and start buying it based on its energy content. Change the conversation you have with your feed supplier to an energy discussion!

Minerals and trace elements

When achieving higher yields, you MUST get mineral levels right. Request a mineral pack in your concentrates aimed at improving fertility performance.

Key Factors to Consider when feeding milkers in early lactation

Dry Matter Intake (DMI)

DMI must be measured to relate it back to requirements based on animal performance; it impacts on yield, Health, Fertility, Milk Quality and Feed Costs.

Body Condition Score

Excess BCS loss (>0.5) post-calving means depressed milk yield, lower fertility, poor milk quality and an increased risk of metabolic disorders such as Ketosis and Fatty Liver

Rumen Stability

Rumen Stability has a role to play in fertility as it affects DMI and energy utilisation. Laminitis due to Acidosis results in sole ulcers & white line disease, which in turn cause poor feed intakes. Increased levels of Displaced abomasums are associated with poor Rumen function/instability. Optimum rumen pH is 6 to 6.5 - encouraging cows to chew the cud with the provision of fibre will result in a more stable rumen.

Water at Grass

Cow require five litres of water per litre of milk produced . Ensure that the water source is clean. Water trough management should include regular cleaning.

The trough size must also be appropriate for the herd size. On many farms where expansion has occurred, the water network has not yet been updated. Troughs are still the same size in paddocks as when half the cows were on the farm, while the pipes leading to the troughs are too small, and therefore the troughs don’t fill quickly enough.

It's important to remember that if a cow doesn’t drink, she doesn’t eat. If she doesn’t eat, she doesn’t milk.