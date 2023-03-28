Nature restoration 'can only be achieved if not dependent on CAP', Oireachtas committee hears

There is a lack of "clear and long-term financial support" for nature restoration in Europe, the Irish Farmers' Association has said.

The IFA has called for long-term resources to support farmers in meeting restoration targets, and that these targets "can only be achieved if not dependent on Common Agricultural Policy budgets".

The IFA is also seeking a full impact assessment to take place on proposed EU legislation around nature restoration.

EU Nature Restoration Law

There has been significant concern in the Irish farming community about the amount of land that could be impacted by EU Nature Restoration Law proposals, aimed at "restoring damaged ecosystems and [bringing] nature back across Europe".

This is the first-ever legislation explicitly targetting the restoration of nature, to "repair the 80% of European habitats that are in poor condition", and legally binding targets for nature restoration in different ecosystems will apply to every member state.

The aim is to cover at least 20% of EU land and sea areas by 2030 with nature restoration measures, and eventually extend these to all ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050.

Attending a meeting of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Environment and Climate Action, IFA environment chair Paul O'Brien said that as negotiations in Brussels proceed, "it is vital that the three pillars of sustainability - economic, social, and environmental - are taken into account equally".

One of the most contentious targets in the proposals is around restoring and rewetting drained peatland under agricultural use.

Article 9.4 of the law outlines that for organic soils in agricultural use constituting drained peatlands, member states must put in place restoration measures, as follows: 30% of such areas by 2030, with at least a quarter rewetted; 50% of such areas by 2040, with at least half rewetted; and 70% of such areas by 2050, with at least half rewetted.

However, there are 'flexibility clauses', and member states can put in place restoration measures, including rewetting, in areas of peat extraction sites and count those areas as contributing to achieving the respective targets above.

Additionally, member states can put in place restoration measures to rewet organic soils that constitute drained peatlands under land uses other than agricultural use and peat extraction and count as contributing, up to a maximum of 20%, to the achievement of the targets.

'Far-reaching consequences'

Mr O'Brien of the IFA said that taking even these options into account, the regulation has the potential "to remove significant areas of land from agricultural production".

The IFA has said that the proposed regulation could have had "far-reaching consequences" for Irish agriculture.

"It is vital a full impact assessment is undertaken to quantify the area of farmland that will be affected to ensure the proposed targets are realistic and fair and are not detrimental to the continuation of farming in Ireland," Mr O'Brien said.

"This will provide an estimation of the economic impact and social burden of the restoration measures, as well as the cost of compliance."

The IFA also told the hearing that it is "imperative" that the property rights of farmers are not adversely affected by the targets.

"The designation of land has the potential to significantly impair the asset value of farmland. Therefore, it is essential that farmers are fully engaged from the outset and all measures are voluntary and only implemented in full agreement with the farmer," Mr O'Brien added.

Reward practitioners

Fintan Kelly, agriculture and land use policy and advocacy officer with the Environmental Pillar stressed that farmers and communities "must be central" in shaping any future measures.

"Wherever possible, management interventions should look to deliver multiple environmental and social benefits and reward practitioners for the ecosystem services provided," he told the committee.

Elaine McGoff, natural environment officer with An Taisce said that the proposed law, combined with the national Land Use Review taking place, could "provide an invaluable lever to address the ongoing failures in land management, and critical gaps in policy".

"Fundamental changes are necessary in how we protect waterways, and how we manage land has a massive bearing on that," she added.