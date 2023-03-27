Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on the Irish Examiner digital Farming hub.
Maize planting will commence later on in April on farms to produce next winter's feed.

Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 06:17

Monday, March 27 - Sunday, April 2

All Stock

  • Start planning for silage; remember that earlier cuts always provide better quality and will reduce concentrate requirements next winter.
  • Maize planting will commence later on in April on farms to produce next winter's feed. Get plans in place for soil fertility and varieties etc
  • Check water troughs regularly.
  • Breeding will soon start in spring herds so pre-breeding heat detections should be recorded to ensure cows are cycling normally-this will allow you to identify problem non-cycling cows requiring attention.
  • A pre-breeding scan is an excellent management tool in my opinion, and should be considered.

Dairy

  • Keep intakes of quality energy up as breeding approaches
  • Getting to the start of the second round is proving to be a challenge on most farms, as the weather has not played ball.
  • Some have lots of grass but no conditions to utilise it, while others grazed too hard and have very low farm covers.
  • Always prioritise feeding the cow - she produces the milk!

Sucklers

  • Supplement suckled cows at grass once they are put out with Magnesium to prevent Tetany - do this through using bucket licks or by adding to water.
  • Watch recently turned-out calves to make sure they are drinking their mother out.

Growing Weanlings & Store Cattle

  • Maiden heifers on grass should be offered a fertility mineral bucket to prepare them for the breeding season. Basic elements such as Phosphorous and Calcium are important for frame growth and saliva production and digestion.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

