Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- Start planning for silage; remember that earlier cuts always provide better quality and will reduce concentrate requirements next winter.
- Maize planting will commence later on in April on farms to produce next winter's feed. Get plans in place for soil fertility and varieties etc
- Check water troughs regularly.
- Breeding will soon start in spring herds so pre-breeding heat detections should be recorded to ensure cows are cycling normally-this will allow you to identify problem non-cycling cows requiring attention.
- A pre-breeding scan is an excellent management tool in my opinion, and should be considered.
- Keep intakes of quality energy up as breeding approaches
- Getting to the start of the second round is proving to be a challenge on most farms, as the weather has not played ball.
- Some have lots of grass but no conditions to utilise it, while others grazed too hard and have very low farm covers.
- Always prioritise feeding the cow - she produces the milk!
- Supplement suckled cows at grass once they are put out with Magnesium to prevent Tetany - do this through using bucket licks or by adding to water.
- Watch recently turned-out calves to make sure they are drinking their mother out.
- Maiden heifers on grass should be offered a fertility mineral bucket to prepare them for the breeding season. Basic elements such as Phosphorous and Calcium are important for frame growth and saliva production and digestion.