Level of support for farmers impacted by ash dieback 'totally insufficient'

The level of support offered to farmers impacted by ash dieback has been "totally insufficient" and has added to the "distress and frustration" they have experienced, the Irish Farmers' Association has said.

Addressing a conference focused on the disease - which is now widespread throughout the country - IFA president Tim Cullinan said that the treatment of farmers affected "has been hugely damaging to farmer confidence in forestry".

It is over a decade since the first case of ash dieback in Ireland was detected in Co Leitrim.

Farmers since have been campaigning for a support scheme that acknowledges the financial loss incurred.

The "lack of an adequate response" from consecutive Governments has been central to the decline in farmer planting in the intervening years, according to the IFA.

"This must be addressed now," Mr Cullinan told the conference in Thurles.

"The minister must introduce a new scheme that recognises the financial loss incurred by the disease.

"Until this happens, it is hard to see farmers planting at the scale required to meet our afforestation and climate targets."

'Serious blow'

IFA farm forestry chairman Jason Fleming said that the lack of recognition in the interim ash dieback scheme for the significant financial loss incurred by farmers is a "serious blow" to those whose ash woodlands have been devastated by this disease.

"The increased clearance and grant rates announced under the interim scheme are positive developments and reflect the increased cost of getting the work done, but the scheme does not compensate farmers for the loss of timber earnings," Mr Fleming said.

Under the interim scheme, the site clearance grant rate has increased to €2,000 and grant rates are in line with the new Forestry Programme 2023-2027.

Applicants whose sites are still in premium will continue to receive this for the remaining years but will be eligible for a premium top-up to the new rate of the forest type established.

Mr Fleming added that consecutive ministers have "failed to fully appreciate the devastation" caused by the disease, along with the severe financial cost to farmers.

"These farmers have been left with nothing," he said.

"Until the Government acknowledges the financial loss and provides compensation to farmers by reinstating a 20-year premium on the replanted land, we will never see farmers planting at the rates required to meet our climate targets."