One for the freezer - the most best-paying beef you can rear

The best-paying animal on your beef farm may be the one you get a local butcher to prepare for your freezer.

Despite this, it is very rare for farmers to consume their own beef produce, according to Teagasc drystock advisor for Galway/Clare, Keith Fahy.

He reckoned less than 1% of the farmers he deals with consume their own beef.

So it was an interesting piece of research for him to take this option with one of the Fahy home farm's bucket-reared heifers. His father often killed lambs for the freezer when the farm had sheep, but never went this route with a beef animal.

It's a part-time beef farm with a calf and store-to-finish system, and towards the end of the summer, Keith decided to pick out one of the lighter, easier-fleshed heifers suitable for the freezer.

However, it was clear that a larger freezer would be needed to store the beef. So purchasing a 400-litre freezer for €460 was the first stage of the experiment.

The Hereford cross heifer out of a dairy cow had arrived on the farm at around three weeks old and was reared on milk replacer.

Born on March 8, 2021, she went to the butcher exactly 20 months later on November 8, 2022. She was 50% Hereford, 28.13% Holstein, 12.5% Friesian, and 9.38% Jersey. Her sire was Shrimptons Hill (HE2463).

She spent most of her life in a rotationally grazed system, and was fed a finishing concentrate for just over 60 days, at 5kg per day at grass, and with silage after going into the shed on October 13.

The heifer was slaughtered by Brian Carroll in Farrells Abbatoir in Athenry, and subsequently butchered and bagged by Brian’s father, Tony Carroll, who runs a family butcher shop in Ballinasloe. It cost €330 to kill, butcher, bag and label the meat, which Fahey said was well presented and labelled, making it very easy to divide in the new freezer.

The 497kg liveweight heifer killed out at a carcase weight of 245kg, which Keith was happy with, considering her dairy origin, including a small amount of Jersey genetics.

The beef price the week she was killed was €4.70, which has risen since then to €5.30.

"If I was to guess what the heifer would have graded, I would have said she would have been O minus 4 minus", said Keith. If the Hereford bonus of 15c was paid (it can vary, depending on the factory, etc), she would have made €1,305 at current prices, or €1,158 at the time of butchering.

Keith added up the retail price per kilo of the meat cuts he got back.

There was 20kg of beef mince at €7.99 per kg, worth €160. At nine burgers per kilo, the 23kg of burgers at €1 each added up to €207.

The 18kg of round roast was worth €215, plus 11.2kg of round steak worth €135.

Rib steak (14.2kg) was worth €113. Sirloin (8kg) added €200, and 13 kg of T-bones were worth €416. The 2kg of fillet was the most valuable cut at €50 per kilo, worth €100.

Pot roast came to €32 for 4kg, and rib roast was worth €187 for 11kg.

There was 6.8kg of housekeeper's cut worth €82, and 12kg of stew beef worth €144.

In total, Keith estimated the 143.2kg of trimmed meat was worth €1,991. This equated to 29% of the fresh weight of 497kg. Keith put no value on the fifth quarter and offal, which he did not request from the butcher.

However, factories have uses for these materials, such as the hide, lung, liver, bones, bone marrow, cheek meat, kidney, heart, etc.

"The meat itself was very nice, with a lovely amount of marbling. The Hereford breed is known for its tenderness and rich fat content. Hereford beef pays a premium price, and this was clearly visible when tasting the meat," said Keith.

"It was a very enjoyable and interesting experience. It makes one realise that when we go to a restaurant or indeed a butcher or supermarket, and we order a steak, this is only a small part of the animal. The high-value cuts are only a proportion of the animal.

"It must also be noted that this was an early maturing breed animal out of a dairy dam, and was killed at only 20 months of age with minimal concentrates.

"Continental heifers or steers out of suckler dams would have a much higher percentage kill-out rate, and would be heavier, and maybe killed at an older age.

"Many farmers finish continental heifers and bullocks at 30 months, and could achieve a carcass weight of double the heifer we finished".