Work underway on developing a veal sector

Industry is considering opportunities that may exist for a veal processing industry to be developed in Ireland.

Speaking this week, Bord Bia's chief executive Jim O'Toole said that "we certainly are very keen to eliminate the calf slaughterings that are happening at a young age", and that Bord Bia is working with industry players "who are interested in exploring this idea" of developing a veal sector.

"We actually last year worked with a couple of people on a pilot programme very much around the opportunities, or what would be the dynamics around developing a veal industry, and we did some trials with the company," Mr O'Toole said.

"Some of the calves that we export live typically go to the Netherlands. They're all for veal production, processed in the Netherlands, and typically consumed in Italy, and southern France.

"There is a market."

Seasonal industry

However, there has never been a traditional veal processing industry in this country, Mr O'Toole said.

"I think that's probably due to the fact that for a long number of years, we were constrained by quotas in terms of the output of our calves, but also, it's a highly seasonal industry," he said.

"But notwithstanding all of those constraints, we are certainly working with a couple of entrepreneurs who are interested in exploring this idea."

Mr O'Toole was responding to questions from members of the Oireachtas joint committee on agriculture, food and the marine at a recent meeting.

Senator Paul Daly said that there are "a lot of issues with the amount of calves that are exported when it comes to animal welfare".

"I've always asked the question as to why we can't send the calf out on the hook as opposed to on the hoof or why we can't develop our own veal industry," Mr Daly added.

"It would create, in my opinion, a little niche for some farmers prepared to fatten the calf, and it would create jobs in the abattoir."

PGI

Meanwhile, there is currently an application for protected geographical indication (PGI) status for Irish grass-fed beef to cover the island under consideration by the European Commission.

Mr O'Toole told the committee that Bord Bia has not "had any indication yet as to when that process is going to conclude".

"We're certainly very anxious for it to come to fruition."

There is no specific timeframe at this point, Mr O'Toole said.

"We'd certainly anticipate it this year," he added.

Sustainability

Senator Daly also raised his concerns at the meeting that in order to meet climate targets, land will be "coming out of production".

"We have nitrates regulations with the derogation under pressure and cow banding, which is probably cows coming out of production. We are limiting chemical fertiliser, which is bound to potentially reduce yield and tonnage of production," Mr Daly said.

"Based on those facts and that direction we are going in - which is necessary, do not get me wrong – can Mr O’Toole see the day coming where Bord Bia will not be able to fulfil its order book, let alone try to expand it?"

Mr O'Toole said that Bord Bia's strategy is "very much focused on developing and delivering sustainable food" in Ireland, and its "ability to win market share and develop export markets".

"There is regulatory pressure on agriculture and food production in Ireland. However, it is also important to recognise that it not an either-or situation," he said.

"Our ability to win export markets is highly correlated to our ability to demonstrate that we have sustainable food production, to demonstrate our environmental and sustainability credentials.

"As well as demonstrating our sustainability credentials, our focus is on driving value creation. We want to see the value of our order books increasing per unit.

"We are trying to target the best channels, customers and markets for the best products. We are trying to balance all those variables so that we maximise the value.

"If we are facing constraints around carbon emissions, our ambition is to drive the value of those exports so we can return it to the farm gate. It is not about the volumetric output. We are after the unit value. That is our strategic direction."