Series of suckler breeding farm walks to take place over coming weeks

A series of 16 suckler breeding farm walks will take place across the country over the coming weeks.

With the new Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) launched this week, the farm walks - run by Teagasc and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation - will focus on the main requirements suckler farmers will be expected to meet to maximise their payments, and the key breeding technologies that will help to achieve them.

All of the farm walks are taking place on commercial suckler farms that are already achieving a high breeding performance from their herds, and a number of them are Signpost demonstration farms that are participating in the Teagasc FutureBeef programme.

Teagasc beef specialists and advisors, along with ICBF technical staff, will be available to discuss with farmers options for breeding future replacement heifers for their herds.

SBLAS

Under the new SCEP, farmers must become a member of Bord Bia’s Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) by October 16, 2023, and maintain membership throughout their SCEP contract term.

Bord Bia staff will be available at all of the breeding walks to discuss with farmers who may not currently be in SBLAS how they can apply to join it and the key requirements to gain entry.

With increasing interest among suckler farmers in using more AI in their herds, there will also be a focus at these walks on synchronisation options for cows and heifers, as well as information on how sexed semen may be of benefit to suckler herds.

Farmers will have the opportunity to discuss beef bulls available through AI in 2023, along with the new sensor technologies to aid heat detection that are now on the market with the staff from various companies.

SCEP a 'welcome boost'

Pearse Kelly, Teagasc head of drystock knowledge transfer said the scheme launched this week "will be a welcome boost for suckler farmer incomes across the country".

"Some of the conditions of the programme will require changes to be made in the breeding strategies on some farms," Mr Kelly said.

"These farm walks are an ideal opportunity for farmers to see suckler herds that are hitting all of their breeding targets, and to discuss with a wide variety of experts how they can meet the requirements of the SCEP on their own farms."

A full list of all of the farm walks, including the date and time they are on at, can be found on the Teagasc website.

The first walk takes place on March 29 in Co Cork, with the final event taking place on April 27.

Farmers and all interested are encouraged to attend.