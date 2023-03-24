Call opens for agriculture research proposals under US-Ireland partnership 

The 2023 call for proposals in agriculture under the US-Ireland Research and Development Partnership is now open.

The partnership has been expanded this year and covers 13 research areas such as animal breeding, health and welfare, data science, sustainability of agroecosystems, and the bioeconomy.

A new topic of soil health has also been included in the 2023 call.

Researchers from Ireland both north and south and the US collaborate in an effort to tackle shared challenges and provide scientific solutions to common problems in the agri-food sector.

The call invites eligible research-performing organisations from the Republic of Ireland to submit joint research proposals with collaborating partners from the US and Northern Ireland, under the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative of the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

Research community urged to consider

Announcing the opening, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon said: "Many of the research challenges the agriculture sector is faced with are significant and require diverse teams of scientists with the necessary funding and support.

"This unique research partnership offers a fantastic opportunity for Irish researchers to collaborate with those in the US and Northern Ireland, bringing together a wide range of expertise and facilities internationally.

"I therefore urge the research community to consider making submissions to the 13 topics in this call, and I look forward to announcing the successful proposals later this year."