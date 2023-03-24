Call opens for agriculture research proposals under US-Ireland partnership 

A new topic of soil health has also been included in the 2023 call.
Call opens for agriculture research proposals under US-Ireland partnership 

The partnership has been expanded this year and covers 13 research areas such as animal breeding, health and welfare, data science, sustainability of agroecosystems, and the bioeconomy.

Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 10:34
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The 2023 call for proposals in agriculture under the US-Ireland Research and Development Partnership is now open.

The partnership has been expanded this year and covers 13 research areas such as animal breeding, health and welfare, data science, sustainability of agroecosystems, and the bioeconomy. 

A new topic of soil health has also been included in the 2023 call.

Researchers from Ireland both north and south and the US collaborate in an effort to tackle shared challenges and provide scientific solutions to common problems in the agri-food sector.

The call invites eligible research-performing organisations from the Republic of Ireland to submit joint research proposals with collaborating partners from the US and Northern Ireland, under the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative of the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

Research community urged to consider

Announcing the opening, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon said: "Many of the research challenges the agriculture sector is faced with are significant and require diverse teams of scientists with the necessary funding and support. 

"This unique research partnership offers a fantastic opportunity for Irish researchers to collaborate with those in the US and Northern Ireland, bringing together a wide range of expertise and facilities internationally.

"I therefore urge the research community to consider making submissions to the 13 topics in this call, and I look forward to announcing the successful proposals later this year."

Read More

€150,000 announced for upskilling advisors in organic farming

More in this section

red-haired cow eating fresh green grass on a field €150,000 announced for upskilling advisors in organic farming
Fertiliser from the north delivered to Galway farmers Fertiliser from the north delivered to Galway farmers
Raw lamb chops Consumption the 'biggest challenge' for lamb currently, Bord Bia tells committee
#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>The socioeconomic contribution suckler farming makes to rural communities throughout the country, and the environmental rewards, "must all be valued and protected", the IFA has said.</p>

BEEP-S replacement scheme must deliver 'critical support' of €90 per cow 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd