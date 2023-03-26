From the biscuit tin to Dotser - a new era for our rural shows

The 130 rural shows on the island of Ireland are poised to reach for the clouds in the running of their annual events.

Long regarded as the heartbeats of rural life, they are attended each year by an estimated one million people.

They bind town and country together in social and economic activity and help to improve standards in farming enterprises through competitions.

For the past 200 years, they have been organised by community-based groups with the help of volunteers who prepare showgrounds, act as stewards, and provide office and multiple other services.

In earlier times, lead pencils, school jotters, and ledgers with hard covers were used to record the entries and results.

Old biscuit tins were often used in the secretary’s office to hold meal vouchers for judges and sponsors, rosettes for prize winners, and a show catalogue for quick reference.

Sometimes a ball of twine would be available to attach entry numbers on the arms of exhibitors in showing, jumping and other classes.

There would always be scissors at the bottom of the tin to cut the string, underlining the organised traits of rural people.

Newspaper reporters spent hours on show days typing results that ranged from hunters and brood mares to quality beef, dairy cattle, and sheep breeds.

They also noted the 'Rose of the Show' winner in the horticulture section, the exhibitor deemed to have the best loaf of homemade brown bread, and prize-winning jars of honey, pots of jam and vegetable collections.

All that work went on against noisy chatter about late entries, missing trophies, lost children, public address reminders of the show dance and calls on motorists to remove parked cars causing obstructions.

Over the past 50 years, the shows were modernised and given a broader public appeal, with vintage car and machinery displays, musical entertainment, fashion parades, expanded trade areas and novelty attractions.

Laptop computers, mobile phones, and the electronic mouse became the new tools of the show workers, who set up websites to communicate with the public and to accept online entries and bookings.

The biscuit tin finally gave way to computers as a new era began. But the spirit and character of the shows have continued and will help ensure their future.

Zoom, the video app, was even used for remote meetings and the holding of some virtual shows during the Covid-19 pandemic when on-site events couldn’t be held.

That inspired the Irish Shows Association to focus on further developing innovative digitalisation to future-proof their events and to meet another growing issue.

Organisers were finding it increasingly difficult to attract people to administrative positions due to the significant time and paperwork involved.

Dotser

The ISA carried out a feasibility study and market research for a cloud-based management software system for individual member shows as a solution to the fall-off in volunteerism.

It recently awarded a contract to Dotser, a company based in Tullamore, Co Offaly, to provide its SuperShow Platform.

The integrated IT system will go live for this year’s showing season, which begins next month and continues until October.

One central system will manage key functions such as competitions, membership, sponsorships, entries, and results. And there will be a single sign-in for competitors and trade stand holders with payment integration and other options.

It is expected to reduce the time show organisers and secretaries spend running their events, improve cost efficiencies, facilitate feedback, and increase participation and footfall.

Training is already underway, including a session held at the recent annual general meeting of the ISA, headed by Ray Brady, president, and Jim Harrison, national secretary.

The system is the culmination of 20 years of development and fine-tuning work on the ground in the agricultural and events industry.

“We look forward to a seamless roll-out and incredible results for everyone involved,” said Dotser chief executive Loughnan Hooper.

Part-funded under the LEADER national co-operation programme, the project is supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development, and the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine, as part of Project Ireland 2040.

John O’Sullivan, West Cork Local Community Development Committee chair, said the system will greatly enhance the work undertaken by ISA volunteers both locally and regionally.

“This will, in turn, improve the organisation of such events and the visitor experience, while increasing prosperity in our rural communities,” he said.

A total of 45 ISA member shows will be live on the new system for this year’s showing season. Exhibitors are also being urged to avail of the service.

Shows interested in taking up the package in 2024 are asked to lodge an expression of interest as soon as possible.