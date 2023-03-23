Consumption the 'biggest challenge' for lamb currently, Bord Bia tells committee

Weaker consumer demand for and consumption of lamb is the "biggest challenge" currently, Bord Bia has said.

Across key export markets in the EU, the impact of increasing living costs, high levels of food inflation, and reduced consumer spending power have had a detrimental effect on lamb sales.

In addition, chief executive Jim O'Toole told the Oireachtas joint committee on agriculture, food and the marine this week that in recent months, the availability of lamb in Ireland's key export markets has increased, and along with Asian markets disrupted by covid, this has meant "that some of the lamb from New Zealand and Australia that normally flowed towards Asia has come towards the EU".

With a number of factors leading to an income crisis for producers in the sector, farmers this week have reiterated calls for an emergency aid package for the sector, with the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association estimating that farmers need to be paid €8.30 per kg for lambs in order for them to keep producing.

Farmers have been producing "at well below the cost of production for too long", ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara said, and "it has caused havoc in the sector".

'Out of the worst of it'

Mr O'Toole told the committee that he is "hopeful we are out of the worst of it at the moment" when it comes to fallen lamb prices.

"I know that's cold comfort for the producers that had to sell lambs in the last couple of weeks but we have seen this week, I think it's the third consecutive week where lamb prices have increased," he said.

"[Wednesday] is the start of the Ramadan festival, we're a fortnight away from Easter, and as lamb production in Ireland increases, we will see hopefully between now and June demand in the marketplace will increase."

Mr O'Toole added that Bord Bia's promotional efforts to support the sector "have been ramped up".

"We're just finished in the last couple of days an additional lamb campaign here on the domestic market and in that, we focused particularly on trying to attract and engage younger consumers in the category," he explained.

"Traditionally, the cohort that eats most lamb is a little bit older, and we're trying to recruit new consumers into the category so that is something we are working on."

According to Bord Bia, lamb is a high-cost protein relative to beef, pork, and chicken, and is therefore the most exposed to changes in consumer behaviour, both on the domestic market and in key export markets.

Meat shopper insights data collected by Bord Bia in quarter four of 2022 has indicated declining consumer consideration for lamb in key export markets for Irish lamb, with the high price point being a key contributing factor to this trend.

While consumers are continuing to buy meat in these markets, there has been a shift in the balance across the proteins with consumers increasingly seeking lower-cost options.

Consumption the 'biggest challenge'

Bord Bia's director of meat, food and beverages John Murray told the Oireachtas committee that consumption "at this immediate point in time is our biggest challenge" for lamb, although, he acknowledged that there are a number of factors contributing to the depressed lamb prices experienced, with the issue for producers compounded with extremely high inputs costs.

"We have seen consumption in the UK drop by almost 19% since 2019, we're similarly tracking declines across France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany in the region of 5% to almost 11% in each of the different markets across the two-year period as well," Mr Murray added.

According to Bord Bia's sheepmeat and livestock manager Seamus McMenamin, the 2023 lamb crop in Ireland is expected to contract in 2023 with higher ewe cullings, reports of reduced concentrate feeding due to high costs, and reports of a poorer scanning ratio on some farms.

The value of Irish sheepmeat exports increased by 17% to €476m last year, with the volume of exports increased by 10% to 75,000 tonnes.

Europe continues to be the main market outlet for Irish sheepmeat.

However, Bord Bia said it has identified significant opportunities for Irish lamb in the US and Chinese markets in particular, and in 2023, achieving direct access to both these markets is a priority.