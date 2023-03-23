Fertiliser from the north delivered to Galway farmers

"We cannot wait any longer for the industry here to pass on the large reductions in fertiliser prices to farmers."
Fertiliser from the north delivered to Galway farmers

IFA grain chair Kieran McEvoy and IFA president Tim Cullinan on the farm of John Murphy in Monageer, Co Wexford, where a consignment of fertiliser from the north arrived for distribution last week.

Thu, 23 Mar, 2023 - 11:52
Kathleen O'Sullivan

A consignment of fertiliser from Northern Ireland was distributed to farmers in Co Galway on Thursday morning.

As part of the Irish Farmers' Association campaign on fertiliser prices, IFA Connacht regional chair Pat Murphy sourced the fertiliser.

"We are now at the point of the year where all farmers need fertiliser. It will be spread in the next few weeks, both for silage and for grazing," Mr Murphy said. 

"We cannot wait any longer for the industry here to pass on the large reductions in fertiliser prices to farmers so that is why we have sourced fertiliser from the north."

Mr Murphy said there has been a reduction in the price of fertiliser by some merchants and co-ops, "but a lot more is required". 

This follows the delivery of fertiliser from the north to a farm in Co Wexford last week.

'Unjustifiably inflated prices'

As previously highlighted by the IFA, the current difference in price could cost farmers up to quarter of a billion euro this year, if prices do not reduce, the association estimates.

"IFA completed a survey earlier this week which showed a difference of over €140 a tonne in the price of urea between some co-ops in Munster. This cannot continue," Mr Murphy continued.

"I encourage all farmers to price around before ordering any fertiliser, as this shows that not only is there a large differential in price between the north and south, but also between merchants and co-ops here."

IFA national farm business chair Rose Mary McDonagh said that farmers operate on tight margins, and the difference between making a profit or a loss is very little on many farms across the country.

"Farmers cannot afford to pay unjustifiably inflated prices for fertiliser and the industry must immediately pass back to farmers the large reductions they have seen in fertiliser prices," Ms McDonagh added.

