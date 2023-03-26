Farm credit union loans up 33% as National Cultivate Week set ot begin

Farm credit union loans up 33% as National Cultivate Week set ot begin

National Cultivate Week 2023: Aine Doyle, Enniscorthy Credit union, Siobhan Donnelly, Cara Credit Union, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, and Siobhan Durack, Derg Credit Union. Picture: Therese Aherne

Sun, 26 Mar, 2023 - 15:18
Joe Dermody

Farmer loan applications to Cultivate Credit Unions across Ireland rose 33% in total value during 2022, with 65% of all Cultivate loans being given to beef farmers and 21% to dairy farmers.

Cultivate has released the findings from a review of the 2022 loan applications ahead of launching its inaugural National Cultivate Week from March 27 to April 2.  

National Cultivate Week will bring credit unions and their members together to celebrate farmers and their contribution to local communities. The 33% rise in the value of Cultivate loans in 2022 showed that farmers continue to invest in their businesses while coping with soaring input costs. The average loan was €31,541 over a 5.6-year period.

Cultivate Credit Unions chairman Joe Healy said: “We are thrilled to launch the first-ever National Cultivate Week, showcasing our commitment to supporting the growth and development of our local farming community.” 

Cultivate is an initiative of a group of 46 credit unions with over 150 offices that provide short- to medium-term loan support to farmers. Participating credit unions across the country are gearing up for National Cultivate Week, with a host of national as well as local events being planned. 

The week will feature a virtual event, The Farming Outlook — Spring 2023, on Wednesday, March 29, offering Cultivate Credit Union members and farmers insights on the latest trends from agri experts Breian Carroll (ACA), Philip O’Connor (Ifac) and Adam Woods ( Irish Farmers Journal). 

Mr Healy added: "Cultivate was first introduced to Irish farmers in 2017 when only four credit unions offered the loan. Since then, the growth has been phenomenal.

"There are now over 150 locations offering short to medium-term loans through Cultivate, enabling farmers to continue thriving within the industry. National Cultivate Week is a reflection of the strong bonds developed throughout the years between credit unions and the farming community. 

"We can see by the growth in the loan amounts applied for in 2022 that Cultivate is perfectly suited to support the needs of our farming members. I would strongly encourage farmers to think about their local Cultivate Credit Union when looking for finance for any farm work, including buildings, machinery, fencing, or stocking loans. Cultivate works for farmers because it is quick, simple, local.” 

As part of a Cultivate loan application, local farmers discuss with agri-focused credit union staff. 

See www.Cultivate-CU.ie for more on National Cultivate Week. 

