Flying autonomous robots take on orchard fruit picking

Flying autonomous robots take on orchard fruit picking

A robot's eye view: An artists' impression of how the visualisation algorithms used for Tevel's Flying Autonomous Robots interpret an apple orchard.

Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 11:07
Rachel Martin

Sowing and growing is one thing, but one of the most difficult tasks on any fruit farm is the arduous and often manual task of harvesting the crop.

Israeli-firm Tevel Aerobotics Technologies’ flying autonomous fruit-picking robots could offer just the solution.

Zipping along the rows of trees in an orchard, the drone-like machines can already pick anything from apples through to peaches, pears and nectarines.

The technology isn’t quite delicate enough for raspberries or strawberries at this point, but testing with larger fruit on commercial farms in California and Washington, USA, and the Piedmont region of Italy has already proved successful.

The technology uses specially-designed visual guidance and control algorithms capable of detecting fruit, foliage, and other objects, that enable a high level of accuracy and manoeuvrability.

It then uses artificial intelligence to choose the best trajectory and angle from which to execute the picking process.

It also continuously collects data on every single piece of fruit it picks, providing a level of real-time harvesting data never seen before in the industry.

Such data includes the total amount of fruit picked, weight, colour-grade, and size of each fruit, which combined can offer information on the distribution of weight, size, and colours in the bin.

The really clever bit is that this data is then fed into internal algorithms to optimise fleet management to improve the entire harvesting process.

And it has added benefits for further down the supply chain too; the technology is also capable of adding timestamps and geolocation tagging for traceability.

Tevel’s Flying Autonomous Robots have also manged to overcome one of the biggest practical challenges previously for automated orchard picking, interacting with moving foliage on the trees.

The innovation has been granted 11 patents worldwide and is designed to continuously fly in and out of the trees without harm.

The firm claims the advantages for farmers include improve yield and quality and more streamlined harvesting logistics, resulting in better control over produce and better profitability for the business.

More in this section

Basil growing under controlled conditions in vertical farm Energy costs spell 'lights off' for vertical farms
Tirlán announces drop in milk price Tirlán announces drop in milk price
Student from Tyrone wins Victor Truesdale Prize for his 'commitment' to agriculture  Student from Tyrone wins Victor Truesdale Prize for his 'commitment' to agriculture 
#Farming - AgTech
<p>The '2023 Farming under Nitrates, Cow Banding and Markets' meeting at Mallow GAA complex will take place next Monday.</p>

Nitrates meeting for Cork farmers takes place next week

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd