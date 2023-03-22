Nitrates meeting for Cork farmers takes place next week

The North and East Cork branch of the ICMSA has organised the event.
The '2023 Farming under Nitrates, Cow Banding and Markets' meeting at Mallow GAA complex will take place next Monday.

Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 09:08
Kathleen O'Sullivan

A meeting focused on nitrates and cow banding will be held next week for dairy farmers.

The North and East Cork branch of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association has organised the event as the sector moves "into what promises to be a stressful time for Cork's flagship dairy sector".

Speakers on the night include Laurence Shalloo, head of Teagasc animal and grassland research, and Paul Smyth, executive secretary to the ICMSA’s dairy committee. 

Heart of Ireland's dairy sector

According to Mitchelstown's Maurice Walsh, chairman of North and East Cork ICMSA, "in the best of traditions of Cork ICMSA meetings", proceedings on the night will be "brisk and informative".

"We have to meet and get that exchange of know-how and information going," Mr Walsh said. 

"Cork is the absolute heart of Ireland’s dairy sector and we are determined to help, guide and advise our members and local farmers as they transition through to what will be a very different context. 

"Cork ICMSA is committed to making that happen in a way that preserves our area's special farming, commercial, and social strengths."

The '2023 Farming under Nitrates, Cow Banding and Markets' meeting at Mallow GAA complex will take place at 8.30pm on Monday, March 27.

Farming
