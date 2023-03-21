Tirlán announces drop in milk price

Tirlán is the latest processor to announce a drop in the price paid for February milk supplies.

It has confirmed a base price of 39.08c per litre, a 6c decrease.

For February creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein, Tirlán will pay a total of 49.08c per litre including Vat.

The price includes a seasonality payment of 3c per litre that will be paid on all creamery milk volumes supplied in February that meet quality criteria.

The price will also include an agri-input support payment of 6.5c per litre for all milk supplied in February, including volumes in fixed milk price schemes, and a sustainability action payment of 0.5c per litre to all qualifying suppliers.

The base price and additional payments will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

The Tirlán total price for February creamery milk, based on LTO constituents of 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein, is 53.25c per litre. This includes the sustainability payment, agri-input support, and seasonality payment.

Buyers remain cautious

Tirlán chairman John Murphy said: "Our farm gate milk price, unfortunately, needs to move lower this month to reflect the significant correction in market returns that occurred between September and January.

"While there have been some recent signs of stabilisation in dairy commodity markets at low levels, buyers remain cautious in the current inflationary environment, especially as milk volumes across Europe increase towards seasonal peak.

"Farm input costs remain elevated and the board will continue to closely monitor the situation on a monthly basis."

Dairygold

In recent days, Dairygold also confirmed a cut to its milk price for February supplies.

It has reduced its price paid to farmers by 6c per litre to 46c per litre, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and Vat.

In addition, the February early calving bonus of 2.1c per litre including Vat will be paid on milk supplied in February in accordance with milk quality criteria.

Therefore, milk supplied in February that qualifies for the early calving bonus will have a quoted milk price of 48.1c per litre.

The February milk price equates to an average February farm gate milk price of 55c per litre, based on average February milk solids, achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

Lakeland and Kerry

Other processors that have announced a 6c per litre cut to the price for February milk are Lakeland Dairies and Kerry Group.

The Lakeland board decided to drop the co-op's milk price for February, as weaker dairy market conditions continue to have a serious effect on market returns.

In the Republic of Ireland, milk price is down by 6c per litre to 46.85c per litre, inclusive of Vat, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

In Northern Ireland, the milk price is down by 4p per litre to 38.5p per litre.

The February prices include a supplementary input support payment of 1.5c and 1.5p per litre.

Kerry Group's base price for February is 44c per litre including Vat at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

The price for February milk is 48.23c per litre at EU standard constituents 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for February, the milk price return inclusive of Vat and bonuses is 50.66c per litre.