Inch-by-inch, beef prices notch up another 5c/kg

While the processors continue to hold a firm rein on upward movement in prices for stock, the demand for cattle to supply the market is forcing them to ease their grip.

It is an inch-by-inch movement, with neither the suppliers nor the processors willingly conceding ground, that is not absolutely - or almost so - unavoidable in keeping the business moving.

With falling intake at their plants, the processors are having to accept that intake for this week is costing around five cents/kg more, while the prospects for the weeks ahead indicate more movement in control, swinging towards producers being in a stronger position.

Base prices for both steers and heifers have moved up around 5 cents/kg, and producers are more optimistic of more to come over the coming weeks.

The weekly requirement to meet market orders and intake at the plants is very finely balanced and tightly monitored by the factory bosses, so much so that some factories are expected to reduce their slaughtering days for this week to ease the pressure.

Intake for last week came to 32,730 head, leaving the processors in a tight position. Year to date, the aggregate supply is showing a marginal increase of 900 head and giving the pattern of recent weeks could slip behind last year within a couple of weeks.

Within the individual categories, the supply of cows to the factories continues to be strong, with year-to-date supply up almost 6,000 head on 2022. The total year-to-date intake is down by around 1,000 head for both steers and heifers.

Base quotes for steers are ranging 520-530 cents/kg. The factories are finding it hard to get steers for less than 525 cents/kg this week. Some producers are reported to be holding out for a base of 530 cents/kg, which is not readily available so far.

Heifers are following a similar pattern of trade; the base being quoted is ranging 525-530 cents/kg. Most of the factories are having to pay at least 530 cents for the heifers, with some reported deals at 535 cents/kg.

The cow trade continues very strong at up to 500 cents/kg being paid for the quality R-grade cows.

Prices on offer for the young bulls are running at a premium of 10-20 cents/kg over the steers and, coupled with the higher feed conversion normally achieved for bulls, has boosted the margin for the category.

The weekly intake of young bulls continues stable at 2,045 head for last week. There were 11,572 steers, 8,992 heifers, and 6,754 cows in the kill for the week.